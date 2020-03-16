Increasing Demand for Gaming Hardware to Substantially Surge the Revenues Through 2016 – 2024

for the entertainment hardware includes joystick consoles and virtual reality glasses. is used by gamers such as hardcore gamer, enthusiast gamer and casual gamer for the entertainment purpose. The consumers and gamers are attracted towards the gaming hardware as this provides a realistic representation of players and environment during gameplay. Moreover, Innovative technologies such as 3D effects and interactive graphics are providing a better experience to the user. By application, the PCs and laptop segment is expected to dominate in the global gaming hardware market. The joystick console segment is projected to dominate among product type. The global gaming hardware market is anticipated to exhibit growth over the forecast period.

Global Gaming Hardware Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing number of gamers such as hardcore gamers, enthusiast gamers, and casual gamers is a key driver for driving the demand for gaming hardware.upgrade their displays of PCs and high definitions television is anticipated to boost the demand for gaming hardware. Moreover, growing consumer demand for PCs, laptops and smartphones is also influencing the purchase of gaming hardware. In addition, continuous innovation in technology is developing the market of gaming hardware.

However, high costs associated with gaming hardware like virtual reality, is the limiting factor for the growth of global gaming hardware market.

Global Gaming Hardware Market: Segmentation

The global gaming hardware market is segmented on the basis of game hardware type, application type and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the global gaming hardware market is segmented into:

Joystick Console

Virtual Reality Glasses

On the basis of application, the global gaming hardware market is segmented into:

PC (Personal Computer) and Laptop

TV (Television)

Smartphone

On the basis of distribution channel, the global gaming hardware market is segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Gaming Hardware Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, the global gaming hardware market is segmented into five key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the gaming hardware market owing to developed gaming industries’ presence, and involvement of number of individuals in gaming due to their hobbies. Europe is anticipated to follow North America in gaming hardware market due to similar trend as US. Owing to increase in young age population in India and China, resulting in growing demand for gaming hardware, is contributing significantly in the APEJ gaming hardware market. In Latin America and MEA, the gaming hardware market

Global Gaming Hardware Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the global gaming hardware market include

Sony Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Apple Inc.

Google

HTC Corporation

Nintendo

Linden Research, Inc.

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Sega Games Co., Ltd.

Oculus VR, LLC

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.