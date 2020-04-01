Increasing Consumer Adoption to Increase Demand for Bio-Absorbable Nasal and Ear Packing Products Market During 2016 – 2024

Bio-absorbable nasal and ear packing products are made from bio absorbable materials which are used after ear and nose surgery to prevent adhesion of mucosal surfaces. Bio-absorbable ear packing products are used after tympanoplasty, stapes and mastoid surgery, myringoplasty, canalplasty. Bio absorbable nasal products removes the need for painful packing removal procedures after functional endoscopic sinus surgery.

Nasal packing products will assist with stenting, bleeding control and antibacterial effectiveness. Nasal bio absorbable product help to absorb drainage and aid wound healing. Bioresorbable ear packing products help to minimize adhesion formation, separate mucosal surfaces after middle ear surgery.

Bio-absorbable nasal and ear packing products market is continue to witness positive growth owing to higher prevalence of ear and nose ailments. Along with that, the increased number of ageing population will help to bolster the market growth.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), hearing impairment prevalence rate was 5.3%, or approximately ~360 million people across the globe were experiencing hearing impairment in 2012. Among these, 91% of population were adults and 9% were children.

Apart from this, increased number of surgeries, acceptance among health care professionals perhaps positively impact bio-absorbable nasal and ear packing products market over the forecast period.

However biocompatibility issues, adverse reactions from these products may hamper the growth of bio-absorbable nasal and ear packing products market over the forecast period.

Global bio-absorbable nasal and ear packing products market has been segmented on the basis of material type, application, end user and region.

Based on the material type, the global bio-absorbable nasal and ear packing products market is segmented into the following:

Chitosan based products

Hyaluronic acid based products

Collagen based products

Gelatin based products

Based on the application type, the global bio-absorbable nasal and ear packing products market is segmented into the following:

Epistaxis

Functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FECC)

Tympanoplasty

Canalplasty

Myringoplasty

Based on the end user, the global bio-absorbable nasal and ear packing products market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical care Centers

ENT Clinics

Global bio-absorbable nasal and ear packing products market is experiencing significant growth owing to acceptance of bio absorbable products among medical fraternity. In comparison with non-absorbable packing these packings have better patient compliance, so this may positively impact on the adoption of bio-absorbable nasal and ear packing products over the forecast period.

Ready availability of the product, strong distribution channel and high penetration of local playres in their respecitive regions and affordable pricing are expected to boost the market growth. By material type, hyaluronic acid based product segment has higher growth potential in the global bio-absorbable nasal and ear packing products market.

Geographically, bio-absorbable nasal and ear packing products market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe will remain key markets for bio-absorbable nasal and ear packing products market due to availability of favourable reimbursement policies and increased demand superior products for surgeries among health care professionals.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register positive growth owing to increase in aging population and government policies in the region.

Some of the key players in the global bio-absorbable nasal and ear packing products market are Entellus Medical, Inc., Medtronic Plc. Smith & Nephew, Abgel, Boston Medical Products, Inc, Stryker to name a few.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Bio-absorbable Nasal and Ear Packing Products Market Segments

Bio-absorbable Nasal and Ear Packing Products Market Dynamics

Bio-absorbable Nasal and Ear Packing Products Market Size, 2016 – 2024

Bio-absorbable Nasal and Ear Packing Products Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Bio-absorbable Nasal and Ear Packing Products Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Bio-absorbable Nasal and Ear Packing Products Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: