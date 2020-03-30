IN-Vitro Diagnostics Market 2016: Size, Share and Top Key Players During 2022

The global In-Vitro Diagnostics market is projected to reach USD X bn in 2022, up from about USD X bn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of X% during the forecast period 2017-2022. The global in-vitro diagnostics market has been mainly driven by the growing acceptance of molecular diagnostics in individualized medicine, growing prevalence of lifestyle-related chronic diseases, and an increasing demand for advanced methods for disease diagnosis. The IVD market has much scope for growth in untapped emerging economies and will lead to major market players venturing into these nations. Further, technological advancements to create high sensitivity point-of-care (POC) hematology testing is expected to enhance the market growth.



Market Dynamics

MARKET DRIVERS:

Widespread knowledge of rare diseases and chronic lifestyle diseases.

Increase in the number of clinical laboratories with improved infrastructure.

Increased application of personalized medicine.

An aging population prone to immunological disorders.

MARKET RESTRAINTS:

Stringent FDA regulations and other government rulings hinder expansion of the market.

Rising healthcare costs and lower budgets.

Unfavorable reimbursement policiesby insurance companies and workplace administrators.

Market Segmentation

The Global In-Vitro Diagnostics market can be segmented on the basis of:

1. Products: On the basis of products, the in-vitro diagnostics market can be segmented into reagents, instruments, and services & software. The reagents segment has accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is also expected to grow at the highest rate among all segments. Easy accessibility to a wide variety of reagents and the need to detect chronic diseases and genetic disorders early-on are two of the reasons that this segment leads in terms of market value.

2. Techniques: On the basis of techniques, the market can be segmented into immunoassays, hematology, clinical chemistry, point of care, coagulation, microbiology, molecular diagnostics and other clinical techniques.The point of care segment is currently the holder of the largest market cap in the techniques market. However, the molecular diagnostics market is tipped to display the highest growth rate in the forecast period due its usefulness in detecting the primary cause of a disease correctly.

3. End User: On the basis of end user, the IVD market can be segmented into hospitals, academics, point of care testing, laboratories and others. The large number of diagnostics tests carried out by hospitals places it at the top as the market leader. The laboratories segment is expected to showcase the highest growth rate in the forecast period due to the increasing number of such laboratories in Asia-Pacific regions and increased health awareness.

4. Applications: Further segmented into Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, Cardiology, Infectious Diseases, Drug Testing,Diabetes, and Others.Due to increasing incidences of infectious diseases, the Infectious Diseases segment accounts for the highest market share and is expected to do so in the forecast period as well.

Geographical Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global IVD market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World(ROW).

North America: This region represents the largest regional market and will continue to dominate the market in the forecast period. The presence of a developed healthcare system in U.S.A. and Canada has been the major driving factor behind this region’s dominance.

Europe: Growing adoption of technologically advanced products puts the Europe region just behind North America in terms of market value.

Asia-Pacific: This region is expected to witness the highest growth rate for the IVD market. The reason behind this is the spurt in research activities and the increasing investment made by respective government agencies and leading market players in the region.

Key Players

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)., Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)., Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) and Johnson and Johnson (U.S.).

