In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Analysis Report Promising Industry Bright Future A Report By Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

In vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1.25 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 3.8% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Growing demand for multi-analyte controls is expected to enhance the demand for the market.

In-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) are those medical devices and accessories which are specially designed so they can conduct in-vitro testing on body samples such as tissues, blood and urine. They are widely used for the diagnosis and treatment of various medical conditions.

Rising number of accredited clinical laboratories is expected to enhance the demand for the market. On the other hand, growing demand for external quality assessment (EQA) support, rising third party quality control services, rising adoption of fully automated instruments and automation in laboratories and increasing cases of communicable & chronic diseases will accelerate the demand for the market.

Factors such as unfavourable reimbursement policies and high cost of the IVD quality control services are hampering the market growth.

Major Players:-

The major players covered in the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market report are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., SeraCare Life Sciences Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited., Technopath Clinical Diagnostics., Sun Diagnostics, LLC., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, BD., Sysmex Corporation, bioMérieux, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market By Product & Service (Quality Control Products, Data Management Solutions, Quality Assurance Services), Application (Immunochemistry/Immunoassay, Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Molecular Diagnostics, Coagulation & Hemostasis, Microbiology, Others), Manufacturer Type (Third-Party Control Manufacturers, Original Equipment Manufacturers), End- Users (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes, Other End Users), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Scope and Market Size

In vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market is segmented of the basis of product & services, application, manufacturer type, and end- users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

• On the basis of product & services, the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market is segmented into quality control products, data management solutions and quality assurance services. Quality control products are further segmented into serum/plasma-based controls, whole blood-based controls, urine-based controls and other source-based IVD quality controls.

• Application segment of the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market is segmented into immunochemistry/immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, molecular diagnostics, coagulation & hemostasis, microbiology and others.

• Based on manufacturer type, in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market is divided into third-party control manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. Third- party control manufacturer segment is divided into independent clinics and instrument- specific control.

• End user segment of the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market is divided into hospitals, clinical laboratories, academic & research institutes, and other end user.

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Country Level Analysis

In vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by product & services, application, manufacturer type, and end- users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the In vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing awareness about the early diagnosis and presence of key regulatory authorities in the region.

The country section of the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

• In vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Share Analysis

In vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market.

