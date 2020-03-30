In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market to Register Prominent Growth in Sales During 2019 – 2029

Colorectal cancer, also known as bowel cancer and colon cancer, is any cancer that affects the colon and the rectum. The American Cancer Society estimate that about 1 in 21 men and 1 in 23 women in the United States will develop colorectal cancer during their lifetime. Most colorectal cancers start as a growth on the inner lining of the colon or rectum. These growths are called polyps. These polyps sometimes change into cancer.

Because of this, adenomas are called a pre-cancerous condition. According to National Institutes of Health, 145,600 new cases of colorectal cancer are estimated in the United States which comprises 8.3% of all new cancer cases. In-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests are performed in order to check the presence or symptoms of colorectal cancer.

In 2016, there were an estimated 1,324,922 people living with colorectal cancer in the United States which makes a huge market for In-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests. In-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests confirms the presence of colorectal cancer in patients through understanding the nature and progression of colorectal cancer.

American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) TNM system defines stages of colorectal cancer on three factors: the extent (size) of the tumor (T), spread to nearby lymph nodes (N) and spread (metastasis) to distant sites (M). In-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests are done to assess colorectal cancer that might have initiated through other health conditions like inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes or family history with first-degree relative having diagnosed before the age of 50.

The behavioral factors that might increase the need of in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests include alcohol consumption, smoking and red meat consumption. FightCRC.org data elaborates 25% of people diagnosed with colorectal cancer have a family history and 60% of colorectal cancer deaths could be prevented with screening.

The CDC created the Colorectal Cancer Control Program (CRCCP) and provided the necessary funds to establish colorectal cancer programs in 25 states and 4 tribes across the United States. Studies suggest that lack of access to health care and a lack of awareness in both young patients and their doctors about the signs and symptoms of colon and rectal cancers are causing the higher incidence of colon cancer and rectal cancer in young adults under age 50.

The global In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests is classified on the basis of test type, end user and region.

Based on test type, In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests market is segmented into the following:

Blood Tests Complete blood count Liver enzyme function Tumor marker test Fecal Occult Blood Test

Imaging Colonoscopy Proctoscopy CT Scan Ultrasound MRI PET Scan

Biopsy Gene tests MMR tests



Based on end user, In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostics Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Rising prevalence of colorectal cancer due to lifestyle factors and hereditary factors is expected to rise demand for in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, colorectal cancer accounted for third largest leading cause for deaths from cancer in the US by percentage. The ever increasing number of incidences with disease is expected to grow the global in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market.

The use of in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests for diagnosing the recurrence after therapy and surgery is expected to grow in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market. A large number of undiagnosed population in developing countries with minimum in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests availability creates opportunities for healthcare professionals and providers of in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests.

U.S. is the most lucrative country for in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market due to availability of improved healthcare infrastructure and higher prevalence rate. Therefore, North America is the dominant region for in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market in terms of revenue.

Europe follows North America in terms of revenue generated through in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market. In 2013, it was estimated that 241 600 European men were diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and that 113 200 men died from the disease. For European women, 205 200 cases of colorectal cancer and 101 500 related deaths were recorded. The availability of favorable reimbursement scenario for cancer in European countries will up boost the revenue growth of in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market in Europe.

On other hand, rising patient pool suffering in need of in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests and number of diagnosed patients in Japan and China will propel the growth of in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market in East Asia region. In South Asia, India is most lucrative country for in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market in term of revenue due to large number of undiagnosed patients.

The rising awareness among the people about in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests and colorectal cancer testing through not-for-profit organizations and governmental institutes in the form of scientific research is generating more number of in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests year-on-year.

Some of the key players across the value chain of In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests are Abbott Laboratories, Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd, Epigenomics Inc., Hemosure Inc., Exact Sciences Corp, Novigenix SA, Sekisui Diagnostics LLC, Medline Industries Inc and Beckman Coulter.

In-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests attract a large number of clinical trials owing to large number of associated deaths. The payer mix and reimbursement scenario of in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests will change the structure of in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market.

The report on In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2018

Market Size & Forecast 2019 to 2029

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

