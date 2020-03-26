In-flight Entertainment Market 2019 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2026

This report presents the worldwide In-flight Entertainment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

The world in-flight entertainment market is prophesied to increase its revenue in the near future due to certain factors such as the rise in the count of air passengers globally and furtherance of in-flight connectivity technologies. The market could also rely on the advent of the promoted onboard application of personal electronic devices supported by government policies. With the declining effect of restraints such as data privacy and security issues and expensive installation and deployment cost of connectivity hardware and technologies, the market is predicted to recover graciously in the foreseeable future.

Global In-flight Entertainment Market: Segmentation

The international in-flight entertainment market is anticipated to see a classification as per component, fit, and application. In terms of segmentation by component, the market could be divided into in-flight entertainment hardware, communication system, connectivity system, and support services. Amongst these segments, in-flight entertainment hardware is prognosticated to make the cut in the market with a staggering share of 53.5% expected to be earned by the end of 2022.

On the basis of fit, the international in-flight entertainment market could be segregated into line fit and retrofit. By application, there could be segments such as moving map system, audio system, video system, in-flight games, and network connectivity.

As per regional segmentation, the international in-flight entertainment market is forecast to be classified into North America as a leading segment. Unlike for other markets, Europe could showcase a declined growth in the market alongside the Middle East and Africa (MEA). While Latin America could be another region of the market, Japan and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) are expected to grow strong in the coming years.

Global In-flight Entertainment Market: Competition

The worldwide in-flight entertainment market could witness the dominance of prominent players such as Thales Group, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Gogo LLC, Honeywell International, Inc., Zodiac Aerospace, Global Eagle Entertainment, ViaSat, Inc., Panasonic Avionics Corporation, and FDS Avionics Corp. The report offers a close study of the competitive landscape and present scenario therein so as to help players devise profiting strategies that could place them sturdily in the market.

