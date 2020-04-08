In-depth Analysis of How COVID-19 is Impacting the Power Tools Market [2020-2026]

Global Power Tools Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

The Global Power Tools Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Power Tools Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Power Tools market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Power Tools Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Power Tools Market: Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt), Bosch, TTI, Makita, Hitachi Koki, Hilti, Metabo, Snap-on, DEVON (Chevron Group), Festool, Apex Tool Group, Dongcheng, C. & E. Fein, Zhejiang Crown, Positec Group, Jiangsu Jinding, KEN

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Power Tools Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Power Tools Market Segmentation By Product: Electric power tool, Pneumatic power tool, Hydraulic and other power tool

Global Power Tools Market Segmentation By Application: Residential Applications, Construction Field, Industry Field, Gardening Field, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Power Tools Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Power Tools Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Power Tools Market Overview

1.1 Power Tools Product Overview

1.2 Power Tools Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Electric power tool

1.2.2 Pneumatic power tool

1.2.3 Hydraulic and other power tool

1.3 Global Power Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Power Tools Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Power Tools Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Power Tools Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Power Tools Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Power Tools Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Power Tools Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Power Tools Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Power Tools Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Power Tools Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Power Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Power Tools Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Power Tools Industry

1.5.1.1 Power Tools Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Power Tools Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Power Tools Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Power Tools Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Power Tools Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Power Tools Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Power Tools Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Power Tools Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Power Tools Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Power Tools Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Power Tools Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Power Tools as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Power Tools Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Power Tools Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Power Tools Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Power Tools Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Power Tools Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Power Tools Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Power Tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Power Tools Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Power Tools Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Power Tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Power Tools Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Power Tools Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Power Tools Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Power Tools Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Power Tools Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Power Tools Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Power Tools Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Power Tools Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Power Tools Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Power Tools Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Power Tools by Application

4.1 Power Tools Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential Applications

4.1.2 Construction Field

4.1.3 Industry Field

4.1.4 Gardening Field

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Power Tools Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Power Tools Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Power Tools Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Power Tools Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Power Tools by Application

4.5.2 Europe Power Tools by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Power Tools by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Power Tools by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Power Tools by Application

5 North America Power Tools Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Power Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Power Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Power Tools Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Power Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Power Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Power Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Power Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Power Tools Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Power Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Power Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Power Tools Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Power Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Power Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Power Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Power Tools Business

10.1 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt)

10.1.1 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Power Tools Products Offered

10.1.5 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Recent Development

10.2 Bosch

10.2.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bosch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Bosch Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Power Tools Products Offered

10.2.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.3 TTI

10.3.1 TTI Corporation Information

10.3.2 TTI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 TTI Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 TTI Power Tools Products Offered

10.3.5 TTI Recent Development

10.4 Makita

10.4.1 Makita Corporation Information

10.4.2 Makita Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Makita Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Makita Power Tools Products Offered

10.4.5 Makita Recent Development

10.5 Hitachi Koki

10.5.1 Hitachi Koki Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hitachi Koki Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Hitachi Koki Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Hitachi Koki Power Tools Products Offered

10.5.5 Hitachi Koki Recent Development

10.6 Hilti

10.6.1 Hilti Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hilti Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Hilti Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Hilti Power Tools Products Offered

10.6.5 Hilti Recent Development

10.7 Metabo

10.7.1 Metabo Corporation Information

10.7.2 Metabo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Metabo Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Metabo Power Tools Products Offered

10.7.5 Metabo Recent Development

10.8 Snap-on

10.8.1 Snap-on Corporation Information

10.8.2 Snap-on Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Snap-on Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Snap-on Power Tools Products Offered

10.8.5 Snap-on Recent Development

10.9 DEVON (Chevron Group)

10.9.1 DEVON (Chevron Group) Corporation Information

10.9.2 DEVON (Chevron Group) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 DEVON (Chevron Group) Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 DEVON (Chevron Group) Power Tools Products Offered

10.9.5 DEVON (Chevron Group) Recent Development

10.10 Festool

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Power Tools Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Festool Power Tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Festool Recent Development

10.11 Apex Tool Group

10.11.1 Apex Tool Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 Apex Tool Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Apex Tool Group Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Apex Tool Group Power Tools Products Offered

10.11.5 Apex Tool Group Recent Development

10.12 Dongcheng

10.12.1 Dongcheng Corporation Information

10.12.2 Dongcheng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Dongcheng Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Dongcheng Power Tools Products Offered

10.12.5 Dongcheng Recent Development

10.13 C. & E. Fein

10.13.1 C. & E. Fein Corporation Information

10.13.2 C. & E. Fein Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 C. & E. Fein Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 C. & E. Fein Power Tools Products Offered

10.13.5 C. & E. Fein Recent Development

10.14 Zhejiang Crown

10.14.1 Zhejiang Crown Corporation Information

10.14.2 Zhejiang Crown Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Zhejiang Crown Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Zhejiang Crown Power Tools Products Offered

10.14.5 Zhejiang Crown Recent Development

10.15 Positec Group

10.15.1 Positec Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 Positec Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Positec Group Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Positec Group Power Tools Products Offered

10.15.5 Positec Group Recent Development

10.16 Jiangsu Jinding

10.16.1 Jiangsu Jinding Corporation Information

10.16.2 Jiangsu Jinding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Jiangsu Jinding Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Jiangsu Jinding Power Tools Products Offered

10.16.5 Jiangsu Jinding Recent Development

10.17 KEN

10.17.1 KEN Corporation Information

10.17.2 KEN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 KEN Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 KEN Power Tools Products Offered

10.17.5 KEN Recent Development

11 Power Tools Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Power Tools Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Power Tools Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

