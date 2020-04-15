In-depth Analysis of How COVID-19 is Impacting the Coir Fibres Market | Size, Business Revenue Forecast, Leading Competitors And Growth Trends 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Coir Fibres Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Coir Fibres Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Coir Fibres Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Coir Fibres Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Coir Fibres Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Coir Fibres market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Coir Fibres Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Coir Fibres Market: Dutch Plantin, Samarasinghe Brothers, SMS Exporters, Sai Cocopeat, Kumaran Coirs, Allwin Coir, Benlion Coir Industry, CoirGreen, Dynamic International, Xiamen Green Field, Heng Huat Resources Group, Coco Product Company, Hayleys Fiber, Ceilan Coir Products, HortGrow, SMV Exports, RIOCOCO, Sakthi Coir, Cocovina, Suka Maju Company, Geewin Exim, Nedia Enterprises, Fibredust

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Coir Fibres Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Coir Fibres Market Segmentation By Product: Brown Fibre, White Fibre

Global Coir Fibres Market Segmentation By Application: Carpets and Floor Mats, Cordage, Packaging, Flooring, Decorations, Filter Material, Agricultural and Horticultural, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Coir Fibres Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Coir Fibres Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Coir Fibres Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Coir Fibres Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Brown Fibre

1.3.3 White Fibre

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Coir Fibres Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Carpets and Floor Mats

1.4.3 Cordage

1.4.4 Packaging

1.4.5 Flooring

1.4.6 Decorations

1.4.7 Filter Material

1.4.8 Agricultural and Horticultural

1.4.9 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Coir Fibres Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Coir Fibres Industry

1.6.1.1 Coir Fibres Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Coir Fibres Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Coir Fibres Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Coir Fibres Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Coir Fibres Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Coir Fibres Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Coir Fibres Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Coir Fibres Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Coir Fibres Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Coir Fibres Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Coir Fibres Industry Trends

2.4.1 Coir Fibres Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 Coir Fibres Market Challenges

2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Coir Fibres Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Coir Fibres Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Coir Fibres Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Coir Fibres Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Coir Fibres Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Coir Fibres by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Coir Fibres Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Coir Fibres Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Coir Fibres Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Coir Fibres as of 2019)

3.4 Global Coir Fibres Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Coir Fibres Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Coir Fibres Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Coir Fibres Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Coir Fibres Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Coir Fibres Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Coir Fibres Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Coir Fibres Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Coir Fibres Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Coir Fibres Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Coir Fibres Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Coir Fibres Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Coir Fibres Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Coir Fibres Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Coir Fibres Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Coir Fibres Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Coir Fibres Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Coir Fibres Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Coir Fibres Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Coir Fibres Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Coir Fibres Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Coir Fibres Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Coir Fibres Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Coir Fibres Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Coir Fibres Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Coir Fibres Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Coir Fibres Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Coir Fibres Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Coir Fibres Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Coir Fibres Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Coir Fibres Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Coir Fibres Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Coir Fibres Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Coir Fibres Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Coir Fibres Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Coir Fibres Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Coir Fibres Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Coir Fibres Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Coir Fibres Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Coir Fibres Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Coir Fibres Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Coir Fibres Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Coir Fibres Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Coir Fibres Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Coir Fibres Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Coir Fibres Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Coir Fibres Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Coir Fibres Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Coir Fibres Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Coir Fibres Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Dutch Plantin

11.1.1 Dutch Plantin Corporation Information

11.1.2 Dutch Plantin Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 Dutch Plantin Coir Fibres Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Dutch Plantin Coir Fibres Products and Services

11.1.5 Dutch Plantin SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Dutch Plantin Recent Developments

11.2 Samarasinghe Brothers

11.2.1 Samarasinghe Brothers Corporation Information

11.2.2 Samarasinghe Brothers Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Samarasinghe Brothers Coir Fibres Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Samarasinghe Brothers Coir Fibres Products and Services

11.2.5 Samarasinghe Brothers SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Samarasinghe Brothers Recent Developments

11.3 SMS Exporters

11.3.1 SMS Exporters Corporation Information

11.3.2 SMS Exporters Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 SMS Exporters Coir Fibres Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 SMS Exporters Coir Fibres Products and Services

11.3.5 SMS Exporters SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 SMS Exporters Recent Developments

11.4 Sai Cocopeat

11.4.1 Sai Cocopeat Corporation Information

11.4.2 Sai Cocopeat Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Sai Cocopeat Coir Fibres Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Sai Cocopeat Coir Fibres Products and Services

11.4.5 Sai Cocopeat SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Sai Cocopeat Recent Developments

11.5 Kumaran Coirs

11.5.1 Kumaran Coirs Corporation Information

11.5.2 Kumaran Coirs Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Kumaran Coirs Coir Fibres Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Kumaran Coirs Coir Fibres Products and Services

11.5.5 Kumaran Coirs SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Kumaran Coirs Recent Developments

11.6 Allwin Coir

11.6.1 Allwin Coir Corporation Information

11.6.2 Allwin Coir Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 Allwin Coir Coir Fibres Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Allwin Coir Coir Fibres Products and Services

11.6.5 Allwin Coir SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Allwin Coir Recent Developments

11.7 Benlion Coir Industry

11.7.1 Benlion Coir Industry Corporation Information

11.7.2 Benlion Coir Industry Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 Benlion Coir Industry Coir Fibres Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Benlion Coir Industry Coir Fibres Products and Services

11.7.5 Benlion Coir Industry SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Benlion Coir Industry Recent Developments

11.8 CoirGreen

11.8.1 CoirGreen Corporation Information

11.8.2 CoirGreen Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 CoirGreen Coir Fibres Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 CoirGreen Coir Fibres Products and Services

11.8.5 CoirGreen SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 CoirGreen Recent Developments

11.9 Dynamic International

11.9.1 Dynamic International Corporation Information

11.9.2 Dynamic International Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 Dynamic International Coir Fibres Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Dynamic International Coir Fibres Products and Services

11.9.5 Dynamic International SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Dynamic International Recent Developments

11.10 Xiamen Green Field

11.10.1 Xiamen Green Field Corporation Information

11.10.2 Xiamen Green Field Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 Xiamen Green Field Coir Fibres Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Xiamen Green Field Coir Fibres Products and Services

11.10.5 Xiamen Green Field SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Xiamen Green Field Recent Developments

11.11 Heng Huat Resources Group

11.11.1 Heng Huat Resources Group Corporation Information

11.11.2 Heng Huat Resources Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 Heng Huat Resources Group Coir Fibres Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Heng Huat Resources Group Coir Fibres Products and Services

11.11.5 Heng Huat Resources Group SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Heng Huat Resources Group Recent Developments

11.12 Coco Product Company

11.12.1 Coco Product Company Corporation Information

11.12.2 Coco Product Company Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.12.3 Coco Product Company Coir Fibres Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Coco Product Company Coir Fibres Products and Services

11.12.5 Coco Product Company SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Coco Product Company Recent Developments

11.13 Hayleys Fiber

11.13.1 Hayleys Fiber Corporation Information

11.13.2 Hayleys Fiber Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.13.3 Hayleys Fiber Coir Fibres Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Hayleys Fiber Coir Fibres Products and Services

11.13.5 Hayleys Fiber SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Hayleys Fiber Recent Developments

11.14 Ceilan Coir Products

11.14.1 Ceilan Coir Products Corporation Information

11.14.2 Ceilan Coir Products Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.14.3 Ceilan Coir Products Coir Fibres Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Ceilan Coir Products Coir Fibres Products and Services

11.14.5 Ceilan Coir Products SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Ceilan Coir Products Recent Developments

11.15 HortGrow

11.15.1 HortGrow Corporation Information

11.15.2 HortGrow Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.15.3 HortGrow Coir Fibres Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 HortGrow Coir Fibres Products and Services

11.15.5 HortGrow SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 HortGrow Recent Developments

11.16 SMV Exports

11.16.1 SMV Exports Corporation Information

11.16.2 SMV Exports Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.16.3 SMV Exports Coir Fibres Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 SMV Exports Coir Fibres Products and Services

11.16.5 SMV Exports SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 SMV Exports Recent Developments

11.17 RIOCOCO

11.17.1 RIOCOCO Corporation Information

11.17.2 RIOCOCO Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.17.3 RIOCOCO Coir Fibres Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 RIOCOCO Coir Fibres Products and Services

11.17.5 RIOCOCO SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 RIOCOCO Recent Developments

11.18 Sakthi Coir

11.18.1 Sakthi Coir Corporation Information

11.18.2 Sakthi Coir Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.18.3 Sakthi Coir Coir Fibres Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Sakthi Coir Coir Fibres Products and Services

11.18.5 Sakthi Coir SWOT Analysis

11.18.6 Sakthi Coir Recent Developments

11.19 Cocovina

11.19.1 Cocovina Corporation Information

11.19.2 Cocovina Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.19.3 Cocovina Coir Fibres Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Cocovina Coir Fibres Products and Services

11.19.5 Cocovina SWOT Analysis

11.19.6 Cocovina Recent Developments

11.20 Suka Maju Company

11.20.1 Suka Maju Company Corporation Information

11.20.2 Suka Maju Company Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.20.3 Suka Maju Company Coir Fibres Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Suka Maju Company Coir Fibres Products and Services

11.20.5 Suka Maju Company SWOT Analysis

11.20.6 Suka Maju Company Recent Developments

11.21 Geewin Exim

11.21.1 Geewin Exim Corporation Information

11.21.2 Geewin Exim Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.21.3 Geewin Exim Coir Fibres Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Geewin Exim Coir Fibres Products and Services

11.21.5 Geewin Exim SWOT Analysis

11.21.6 Geewin Exim Recent Developments

11.22 Nedia Enterprises

11.22.1 Nedia Enterprises Corporation Information

11.22.2 Nedia Enterprises Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.22.3 Nedia Enterprises Coir Fibres Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Nedia Enterprises Coir Fibres Products and Services

11.22.5 Nedia Enterprises SWOT Analysis

11.22.6 Nedia Enterprises Recent Developments

11.23 Fibredust

11.23.1 Fibredust Corporation Information

11.23.2 Fibredust Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.23.3 Fibredust Coir Fibres Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Fibredust Coir Fibres Products and Services

11.23.5 Fibredust SWOT Analysis

11.23.6 Fibredust Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Coir Fibres Sales Channels

12.2.2 Coir Fibres Distributors

12.3 Coir Fibres Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Coir Fibres Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Coir Fibres Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Coir Fibres Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Coir Fibres Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Coir Fibres Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Coir Fibres Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Coir Fibres Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Coir Fibres Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Coir Fibres Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Coir Fibres Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Coir Fibres Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Coir Fibres Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Coir Fibres Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Coir Fibres Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Coir Fibres Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Coir Fibres Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Coir Fibres Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Coir Fibres Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

