Impact of Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak on the Cross-Strait IT and Semiconductor Industry Market Analysis by Key Players, Type, Applications and Forecasts to 2020-2025

Abstract

China’s coronavirus outbreak, first found in Wuhan, has got out of hand in China in 2020, leading to a further global spread and panic. To encounter the situation, the Chinese government has prohibited any transportations between provinces and delayed construction and production plans to stop further outbreak. This is to directly affect companies which have their production bases in China, especially Taiwanese companies. This also has a great impact on Taiwanese shipments to China and vice versa. This report provides scenarios analysis in the best-, most likely-, and worse-case scenarios, assesses the impact on the supply and market sides corresponding to these scenarios, and examines the possible impact on the cross-strait IT and semiconductor industries.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/4411219

Companies covered

Accelink Technologies, Apple, Eoptolink Technology, FiberHome Technologies, Hengtong, Huawei, Hynix, Micron Technology, Powerchip, Suzhou TFC Optical Comms, Toshiba, UMC, Yangtze Memory Technology Corp., Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable, Zhongji Innolight, Zhongtian Technology, ZTE

Table of Contents

1. Preface

2. Most Likely Scenario: Uncontrollable Outbreaks in China, No Group Infections in Taiwan

2.1 Impact on Supply Chains

2.2.1 ICT Industry

2.2.2 Semiconductor Industry

2.1 Impact on Markets

3. Worst Scenario: Uncontrollable Outbreaks in China, Taiwan has Group Infections

3.1 Impact on Supply Chains

3.1 ICT Industry

3.2 Semiconductor Industry

3.3 Impact on Markets

4. Best Scenario: China Stops the Spread of Infections; No Group Infections in Tawian

4.1 Impact on Supply Chains

4.2 Impact on Markets

5. Worst Scenario for Taiwan: China Stops the Spread of Infections; Taiwan has group infections

5.1 Impact on Supply Chains

5.1.1 ICT Industry

5.1.2 Semiconductor Industry

5.2 Impact on Markets

6. MIC Perspective

Appendix

List of Companies

Continued….

PLACE A PURCHASE ORDER @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/4411219

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155