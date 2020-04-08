Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Surgical Robotics Market [2020-2026]

Global Surgical Robotics Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

The Global Surgical Robotics Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Surgical Robotics Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Surgical Robotics market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Surgical Robotics Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Surgical Robotics Market: Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Mazor Robotics, Medtech S.A, THINK Surgical, Restoration Robotics, Medrobotics, TransEnterix

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Surgical Robotics Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Segment Analysis

Global Surgical Robotics Market Segmentation By Product: Laparoscopy, Orthopedics, Others

Global Surgical Robotics Market Segmentation By Application: Open Surgery, Minimal Invasive

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Surgical Robotics Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Surgical Robotics Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Surgical Robotics Market Overview

1.1 Surgical Robotics Product Overview

1.2 Surgical Robotics Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Laparoscopy

1.2.2 Orthopedics

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Surgical Robotics Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Surgical Robotics Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Surgical Robotics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Surgical Robotics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Surgical Robotics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Surgical Robotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Surgical Robotics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Surgical Robotics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Surgical Robotics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Surgical Robotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Surgical Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Surgical Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Surgical Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Surgical Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Surgical Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Surgical Robotics Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Surgical Robotics Industry

1.5.1.1 Surgical Robotics Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Surgical Robotics Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Surgical Robotics Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Surgical Robotics Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Surgical Robotics Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Surgical Robotics Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Surgical Robotics Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Surgical Robotics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Surgical Robotics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Surgical Robotics Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Surgical Robotics Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Surgical Robotics as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Surgical Robotics Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Surgical Robotics Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Surgical Robotics Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Surgical Robotics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Surgical Robotics Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Surgical Robotics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Surgical Robotics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Surgical Robotics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Surgical Robotics Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Surgical Robotics Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Surgical Robotics Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Surgical Robotics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Surgical Robotics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Surgical Robotics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Surgical Robotics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Surgical Robotics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Surgical Robotics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Surgical Robotics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Surgical Robotics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Surgical Robotics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical Robotics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical Robotics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Surgical Robotics by Application

4.1 Surgical Robotics Segment by Application

4.1.1 Open Surgery

4.1.2 Minimal Invasive

4.2 Global Surgical Robotics Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Surgical Robotics Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Surgical Robotics Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Surgical Robotics Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Surgical Robotics by Application

4.5.2 Europe Surgical Robotics by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Surgical Robotics by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Surgical Robotics by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Surgical Robotics by Application

5 North America Surgical Robotics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Surgical Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Surgical Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Surgical Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Surgical Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Surgical Robotics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Surgical Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Surgical Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Surgical Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Surgical Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Surgical Robotics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Surgical Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Surgical Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Surgical Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Surgical Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Surgical Robotics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Surgical Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Surgical Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Surgical Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Surgical Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Surgical Robotics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Surgical Robotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Surgical Robotics Business

10.1 Intuitive Surgical

10.1.1 Intuitive Surgical Corporation Information

10.1.2 Intuitive Surgical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Intuitive Surgical Surgical Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Intuitive Surgical Surgical Robotics Products Offered

10.1.5 Intuitive Surgical Recent Development

10.2 Stryker

10.2.1 Stryker Corporation Information

10.2.2 Stryker Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Stryker Surgical Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Intuitive Surgical Surgical Robotics Products Offered

10.2.5 Stryker Recent Development

10.3 Mazor Robotics

10.3.1 Mazor Robotics Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mazor Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Mazor Robotics Surgical Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Mazor Robotics Surgical Robotics Products Offered

10.3.5 Mazor Robotics Recent Development

10.4 Medtech S.A

10.4.1 Medtech S.A Corporation Information

10.4.2 Medtech S.A Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Medtech S.A Surgical Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Medtech S.A Surgical Robotics Products Offered

10.4.5 Medtech S.A Recent Development

10.5 THINK Surgical

10.5.1 THINK Surgical Corporation Information

10.5.2 THINK Surgical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 THINK Surgical Surgical Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 THINK Surgical Surgical Robotics Products Offered

10.5.5 THINK Surgical Recent Development

10.6 Restoration Robotics

10.6.1 Restoration Robotics Corporation Information

10.6.2 Restoration Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Restoration Robotics Surgical Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Restoration Robotics Surgical Robotics Products Offered

10.6.5 Restoration Robotics Recent Development

10.7 Medrobotics

10.7.1 Medrobotics Corporation Information

10.7.2 Medrobotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Medrobotics Surgical Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Medrobotics Surgical Robotics Products Offered

10.7.5 Medrobotics Recent Development

10.8 TransEnterix

10.8.1 TransEnterix Corporation Information

10.8.2 TransEnterix Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 TransEnterix Surgical Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 TransEnterix Surgical Robotics Products Offered

10.8.5 TransEnterix Recent Development

11 Surgical Robotics Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Surgical Robotics Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Surgical Robotics Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

