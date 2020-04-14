Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Residential Intercom System Market | Trends, Challenges, In-Depth Insights, Strategies (2020-2026)

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Residential Intercom System Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Residential Intercom System Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Residential Intercom System Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Residential Intercom System Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Residential Intercom System Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Residential Intercom System market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Residential Intercom System Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Residential Intercom System Market: Aiphone, Panasonic, Legrand, Samsung, Commax, ABB, Guangdong Anjubao, TCS, Fermax, Aurine Technology, Honeywell, Siedle, Urmet, Comelit Group, Kocom, Nortek Security & Control, Axis, Zhuhai Taichuan, Leelen Technology, WRT Security System, ShenZhen SoBen, Doorking, Fujiang QSR, Zicom, Shenzhen Competition, Quanzhou Jiale

Global Residential Intercom System Market Segmentation By Product: Audio Intercom System, Video Intercom System

Global Residential Intercom System Market Segmentation By Application: Apartment, House

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Residential Intercom System Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Residential Intercom System Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Residential Intercom System Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Residential Intercom System Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Residential Intercom System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Audio Intercom System

1.4.3 Video Intercom System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Residential Intercom System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Apartment

1.5.3 House

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Residential Intercom System Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Residential Intercom System Industry

1.6.1.1 Residential Intercom System Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Residential Intercom System Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Residential Intercom System Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Residential Intercom System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Residential Intercom System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Residential Intercom System Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Residential Intercom System Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Residential Intercom System Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Residential Intercom System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Residential Intercom System Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Residential Intercom System Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Residential Intercom System Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Residential Intercom System Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Residential Intercom System Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Residential Intercom System Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Residential Intercom System Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Residential Intercom System Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Residential Intercom System Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Residential Intercom System Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Residential Intercom System Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Residential Intercom System Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Residential Intercom System Production by Regions

4.1 Global Residential Intercom System Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Residential Intercom System Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Residential Intercom System Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Residential Intercom System Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Residential Intercom System Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Residential Intercom System Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Residential Intercom System Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Residential Intercom System Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Residential Intercom System Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Residential Intercom System Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Residential Intercom System Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Residential Intercom System Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Residential Intercom System Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Residential Intercom System Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Residential Intercom System Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Residential Intercom System Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Residential Intercom System Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Residential Intercom System Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Residential Intercom System Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Residential Intercom System Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Residential Intercom System Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Residential Intercom System Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Residential Intercom System Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Residential Intercom System Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Residential Intercom System Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Residential Intercom System Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Residential Intercom System Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Intercom System Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Intercom System Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Residential Intercom System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Residential Intercom System Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Residential Intercom System Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Residential Intercom System Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Residential Intercom System Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Residential Intercom System Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Residential Intercom System Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Residential Intercom System Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Residential Intercom System Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Residential Intercom System Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Residential Intercom System Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Aiphone

8.1.1 Aiphone Corporation Information

8.1.2 Aiphone Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Aiphone Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Aiphone Product Description

8.1.5 Aiphone Recent Development

8.2 Panasonic

8.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

8.2.2 Panasonic Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Panasonic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Panasonic Product Description

8.2.5 Panasonic Recent Development

8.3 Legrand

8.3.1 Legrand Corporation Information

8.3.2 Legrand Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Legrand Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Legrand Product Description

8.3.5 Legrand Recent Development

8.4 Samsung

8.4.1 Samsung Corporation Information

8.4.2 Samsung Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Samsung Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Samsung Product Description

8.4.5 Samsung Recent Development

8.5 Commax

8.5.1 Commax Corporation Information

8.5.2 Commax Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Commax Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Commax Product Description

8.5.5 Commax Recent Development

8.6 ABB

8.6.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.6.2 ABB Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 ABB Product Description

8.6.5 ABB Recent Development

8.7 Guangdong Anjubao

8.7.1 Guangdong Anjubao Corporation Information

8.7.2 Guangdong Anjubao Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Guangdong Anjubao Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Guangdong Anjubao Product Description

8.7.5 Guangdong Anjubao Recent Development

8.8 TCS

8.8.1 TCS Corporation Information

8.8.2 TCS Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 TCS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 TCS Product Description

8.8.5 TCS Recent Development

8.9 Fermax

8.9.1 Fermax Corporation Information

8.9.2 Fermax Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Fermax Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Fermax Product Description

8.9.5 Fermax Recent Development

8.10 Aurine Technology

8.10.1 Aurine Technology Corporation Information

8.10.2 Aurine Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Aurine Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Aurine Technology Product Description

8.10.5 Aurine Technology Recent Development

8.11 Honeywell

8.11.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

8.11.2 Honeywell Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Honeywell Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Honeywell Product Description

8.11.5 Honeywell Recent Development

8.12 Siedle

8.12.1 Siedle Corporation Information

8.12.2 Siedle Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Siedle Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Siedle Product Description

8.12.5 Siedle Recent Development

8.13 Urmet

8.13.1 Urmet Corporation Information

8.13.2 Urmet Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Urmet Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Urmet Product Description

8.13.5 Urmet Recent Development

8.14 Comelit Group

8.14.1 Comelit Group Corporation Information

8.14.2 Comelit Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Comelit Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Comelit Group Product Description

8.14.5 Comelit Group Recent Development

8.15 Kocom

8.15.1 Kocom Corporation Information

8.15.2 Kocom Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Kocom Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Kocom Product Description

8.15.5 Kocom Recent Development

8.16 Nortek Security & Control

8.16.1 Nortek Security & Control Corporation Information

8.16.2 Nortek Security & Control Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Nortek Security & Control Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Nortek Security & Control Product Description

8.16.5 Nortek Security & Control Recent Development

8.17 Axis

8.17.1 Axis Corporation Information

8.17.2 Axis Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Axis Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Axis Product Description

8.17.5 Axis Recent Development

8.18 Zhuhai Taichuan

8.18.1 Zhuhai Taichuan Corporation Information

8.18.2 Zhuhai Taichuan Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Zhuhai Taichuan Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Zhuhai Taichuan Product Description

8.18.5 Zhuhai Taichuan Recent Development

8.19 Leelen Technology

8.19.1 Leelen Technology Corporation Information

8.19.2 Leelen Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Leelen Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Leelen Technology Product Description

8.19.5 Leelen Technology Recent Development

8.20 WRT Security System

8.20.1 WRT Security System Corporation Information

8.20.2 WRT Security System Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 WRT Security System Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 WRT Security System Product Description

8.20.5 WRT Security System Recent Development

8.21 ShenZhen SoBen

8.21.1 ShenZhen SoBen Corporation Information

8.21.2 ShenZhen SoBen Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.21.3 ShenZhen SoBen Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 ShenZhen SoBen Product Description

8.21.5 ShenZhen SoBen Recent Development

8.22 Doorking

8.22.1 Doorking Corporation Information

8.22.2 Doorking Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.22.3 Doorking Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Doorking Product Description

8.22.5 Doorking Recent Development

8.23 Fujiang QSR

8.23.1 Fujiang QSR Corporation Information

8.23.2 Fujiang QSR Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.23.3 Fujiang QSR Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Fujiang QSR Product Description

8.23.5 Fujiang QSR Recent Development

8.24 Zicom

8.24.1 Zicom Corporation Information

8.24.2 Zicom Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.24.3 Zicom Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 Zicom Product Description

8.24.5 Zicom Recent Development

8.25 Shenzhen Competition

8.25.1 Shenzhen Competition Corporation Information

8.25.2 Shenzhen Competition Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.25.3 Shenzhen Competition Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.25.4 Shenzhen Competition Product Description

8.25.5 Shenzhen Competition Recent Development

8.26 Quanzhou Jiale

8.26.1 Quanzhou Jiale Corporation Information

8.26.2 Quanzhou Jiale Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.26.3 Quanzhou Jiale Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.26.4 Quanzhou Jiale Product Description

8.26.5 Quanzhou Jiale Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Residential Intercom System Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Residential Intercom System Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Residential Intercom System Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Residential Intercom System Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Residential Intercom System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Residential Intercom System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Residential Intercom System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Residential Intercom System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Residential Intercom System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Residential Intercom System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Residential Intercom System Sales Channels

11.2.2 Residential Intercom System Distributors

11.3 Residential Intercom System Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Residential Intercom System Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

