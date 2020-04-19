IMMUNOGLOBULIN MARKET 2020, by Manufactures, Application, Trends, Growth, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The immunoglobulin market is expected to show rapid growth due to the rise in the prevalence of immunodeficiency diseases, an increase in the adoption of immunoglobulin, and a surge in the geriatric population.

The spatial patterns of the genome have been identified for treating several medical conditions, which has resulted in the implementation of spatial information as a diagnostic biomarker for various diseases. There is a growing demand for biomarkers, which enables differentiation of benign tumors from the malignant tumor with higher accuracy and therefore boosts the demand for spatial genomic analysis as a cancer diagnostic tool. Therefore the cumulative demand for robust cancer diagnostic solutions helps in the growth of the overall market.

There are also various developments seen in genetic instruments as well as increasing investment in genomics and transcriptomic research that are found to be important drivers of market growth. In addition, the new and start-up genomic businesses are found working to meet the growing demand for sophisticated methods to study spatial patterns through new goods.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, immunoglobulin, also referred to as antibody, is a protein produced by plasma cells and other lymphocytes. It is a complex entity that exerts its immunomodulatory effect on different components of the immune system. It is obtained from the blood through the process of fractionation and is purified for therapeutic and non-therapeutic applications. An immunoglobulin test measures the level of certain immunoglobulins, or antibodies, in the blood. Antibodies are proteins made by the immune system to fight antigens, such as bacteria, viruses, and toxins. The body makes different immunoglobulins to combat different antigens.

Key Market Trends

Hypogammaglobulinemia Segment is Expected to Dominate the Application Segment During the Forecast Period

The hypogammaglobulinemia segment has been found to be the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the significant increase in the prevalence of hypogammaglobulinemia disorder across the globe over the years. For instance, hypogammaglobulinemia is the most common chronic immune defect in patients with lymphoproliferative disorders (LPDs). Its incidence rate is approximately 2 per 100,000 population yearly, globally. Hence with the increasing number of patients, the market is expected to grow.

North America is Anticipated to Dominate the Immunoglobulin Market

North America is expected to dominate the global immunoglobulin market due to the rising healthcare expenditure, growing level of consciousness for the products involved in the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders, and rising inclination of clinicians towards immunodeficiency therapies are the key factors attributing towards the market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness and potential opportunities for adoption of immunoglobulin based therapies for the treatment of primary immune deficiencies coupled with the growing geriatric population in this region.

Competitive Landscape

Some major players of the global intravenous immunoglobulin market are LFB Biotechnologies, Biotest, Grifols, CSL Behring, Octapharma AG, Kedrion Biopharma, and CSL Behring. These key manufacturers are found offering technologically advanced techniques and platforms for a better understanding of disease biology and the introduction of novel therapeutics.

Companies Mentioned:

– Baxter international Inc.

– CSL Ltd.

– Grifols S.A

– Octapharma AG

– Kedrion Biopharma Inc.

– LFB group

– Biotest AG

– China Biologics Products, Inc

– Shire (Baxalta)

– Bayer Healthcare

