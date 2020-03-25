Image Guided Surgery Devices Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2027

Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Viewpoint

Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Research, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Image Guided Surgery Devices market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Image Guided Surgery Devices market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

companies profiled in the report include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Analogic Corporation, Brainlab AG, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Stryker, Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

The global image guided surgery devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market, by Device Type

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Ultrasound Systems

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Endoscope

X-ray Fluoroscopy

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market, by Application

Cardiac Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Urology

Gastroenterology

Oncology Surgery

Others

Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market, by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Image Guided Surgery Devices market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Image Guided Surgery Devices market report.