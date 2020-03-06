Identity and Access Management Market – Consumer Outlook 2025

Global Identity and Access Management Market: Overview

Identity and access management is a security discipline and also a framework that supports and includes the technology required to manage electronic identities. In today’s multi-perimeter environments, it has become imperative for businesses to monitor and protect user access for curbing risks and fortifying compliance. Identity and access management solutions can be employed to safeguard social, cloud, and mobile access, determine silos and clarify cloud integrations, avoid advanced insider threats, and execute actionable identity intelligence.

Request TOC of the Report for more Industry Insights @ CLICK HERE NOW

Global Identity and Access Management Market: Key Trends

In a scope of varied sectors, the world identity and access management market is anticipated to seize the growth opportunity arising from the mushrooming trend of mobility and strong accentuation of compliance management. During the forecast period, vendors in the world market could be relying on another trend, i.e. bring your own device (BYOD), which is well-poised to fuel the employment of mobile applications. Moreover, employees today are permitted to use their own devices from various locations for company work. This has exposed companies to a number of cyber threats and also as a result of distributed IT environments and changing scenarios. Identity and access management can be effectively implemented to take total control of such circumstances.

At a minimal degree, the global identity and access management market could be affected due to lack of awareness about the solutions and concerns regarding the security of consumer data. However, businesses can overcome this impediment by educating their consumers about information security and engaging with them on a constant basis.

Global Identity and Access Management Market: Market Potential

Garancy IAM Suite, a recently released offering of Beta Systems Software AG, is prognosticated to gain recognition for providing enhanced collaboration betwixt individual components with a significantly expanded radius of functionality. With innovations in functionality, the suite is able to reflect requirement extensions and perpetual changes in all spheres of an organization. It is known for increasing security and offering flexibility in IT compliance and for end users. A new Universal Connect framework has been implemented as part of the latest version to connect proprietary applications more flexibly and faster.

Global Identity and Access Management Market: Regional Outlook

Nations in the Asia Pacific region are investing their time and capital in offering support and funding to local initiatives holding a relation with the digital realm. The upshot is expected to be in the form of a growth that the regional identity and access management market could be proud of. Researchers even predict this growth to run at a lofty CAGR during the course of the forecast period. The other regional markets projected to attract eyeballs could be Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The top regions of the identity and access management market are envisioned to take advantage of a leading share by the audit, compliance, and governance component and the strong growth of advanced authentication. Advanced authentication, in particular, is envisaged to gain focus as most organizations become cautious about data breaches and sensitive information theft.

Global Identity and Access Management Market: Competitive Landscape

Acquisition is foretold to be a major business strategy adopted by a number of players in the international identity and access management market. IBM, for instance, had acquired Lighthouse Security Group LLC to fortify its identity management software and services by offering a full suite to consumers. Some of the other prominent companies in the market are NetIQ Corporation, Dell EMC, Microsoft Corporation, CA Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Hitachi ID Systems, Inc., and Okta, Inc.

Get Discount on Latest Report @ CLICK HERE NOW

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.