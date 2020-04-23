Identity & Access Management Market Insights Growth Opportunities 2027 | Microsoft, Oracle, Siemens, Dell, Broadcom., ForgeRock, Gemalto NV, Centrify Corporation.April 23, 2020
A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Global Identity & Access Management Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. For an effectual business growth, companies must adopt Identity & Access Management market research report service which has become quite vital in this rapidly changing marketplace. Various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the report. Being a comprehensive in nature,Identity & Access Management market research report gives better insights about different market segments on which businesses are highly depending for thriving in the market. The report proves to be very supportive for both established business and emerging market player in the industry as it contains profound market insights.
Global identity & access management market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.56% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increase in compliance management perception and increased supply for mobility solutions. Some of the major players operating global Identity & Access Management market are Capgemini., Happiest Minds, HCL Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited, F5 Networks, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, Siemens, Dell, Broadcom., ForgeRock, Gemalto NV, Centrify Corporation., GlobalSign., Accenture., NTT Communications Corporation, Cognizant, among others.
Major Drivers and Restraints of the Identity & Access Management Industry
Market Drivers:
- Increase in compliance management perception is driving the growth of the market
- Increased supply for mobility solutions is propelling the growth of the market
- Enhanced security issues between organizations is boosting the growth of the market
- Emerging cloud and software as a service (SaaS) implementation is contributing to the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Absence of information about identity & access management solutions is hampering the growth of the market
- Lack of safety of information for customer data is hindering the growth of the market
- Complicated integration of solutions and compatible conditions is restricting the growth of the market
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
By Component
- Provisioning
- Directory Services
- Storage
- Meta Directories
- Virtual Directories
- Single Sign-On
- Enterprise Single Sign-On
- Web and Federated Single Sign-On
- Advanced Authentication
- Password Management
- Self Service Password Reset
- Password Management for Privileged Users
- Audit, Compliance, and Governance
By Organization Size
- Small & Medium Enterprises (SMES)
- Large Enterprises
By Deployment Type
- Cloud
- On-Premises
By Vertical
- BFSI
- Telecom and IT
- Retail and Cpg
- Public Sector and Utilities
- Energy
- Education
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Others
Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America
Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis: Capgemini., Happiest Minds, HCL Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited, F5 Networks, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, Siemens, Dell, Broadcom., ForgeRock, Gemalto NV, Centrify Corporation., GlobalSign., Accenture., NTT Communications Corporation, Cognizant, among others.
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Identity & Access Management Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing 2020
- Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
Part 06: Customer Landscape
Part 07: Identity & Access Management Market Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- Americas – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
- EMEA – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
- APAC – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Part 10: Identity & Access Management Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning Of Vendors
What Managed Identity & Access Management Market Research Offers:
- Managed Identity & Access Management Industry gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports and Exports
- Managed Identity & Access Management industry provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin (2019-2019)
- Managed Identity & Access Management market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
- Global Managed Identity & Access Management industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities
- Strategic for the new entrants in Managed Identity & Access Management market
Company profile analysis covers in-depth analysis of the player’s business and key financial metric such as net revenue, revenue breakup by segment and by region, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, key business strategy, major products and services, and recent news and other market activities.
