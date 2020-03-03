ICT Investment Trends in Telco/Service Market Estimated to flourish by 2025- Leading Key Players are Cisco, IBM, Dell, HP, Oracle

Information and communication technology (ICT) is one of the most dynamic market sectors in China’s economic boom. China is the world’s second largest ICT market. China’s ICT Investment market will reach USD $191 billion by 2023 according to QYR. Competition is strong not only from Chinese firms but also from international companies, as the quality of hardware, software, and services has continued to improve in recent years. The main players in Chinese ICT Investment market are as follows: China Mobile, Huawei, China Telecom, China Unicom, Cisco, IBM, Dell, HP, Oracle, Microsoft and Google, etc.

In the next few years, the transformation of traditional industries through Internet technology and Chinese enterprises’ participation in ‘Belt and Road’ initiatives to enter foreign markets will become the main driving forces for the development of China’s domestic ICT market. The transformation of traditional industries by integrating ICT technologies will push forward the application and development of industry sectors such as mobile Internet, cloud computing, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), and other emerging technologies, and lead to the rapid development of intelligent terminals along with communication services.

ICT is information and communication technology. ICT (Information and Communication Technology) is the infrastructure and components for modern computing. It is a new concept and a new technical field formed by the integration of information technology and communication technology.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• China Mobile

• Huawei

• China Telecom

• China Unicom

• Cisco

• IBM

• Dell

• HP

• Oracle

• …

ICT Investment Trends in Telco/Service market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the ICT Investment Trends in Telco/Service market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment By Type –

• IT services

• Hardware

• Software

Market Segment By Application –

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Customers

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

