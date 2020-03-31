IBM Watson Services Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2018 to 2028

Advancements in the IBM Watson ecosystem are powering analytics and data with long-term value. Watson is offering value to oncology, suggesting tailored treatment procedures for patients on account of their unique medical records. Watson facilitates healthcare professionals in crunching large data volumes for identifying effective treatments with high success probability, thereby witnessing increased penetration in the industry.

Finance organizations such as Citi have partnered with Watson for exploring use of its technology in consumer banking solutions. Managing regulatory and compliance controls have been made simple for these organizations post-development of cognitive technologies dedicated for consumer insight. This has created new opportunities for IBM Watson in the banking & finance sector.

A recently compiled XploreMR study propounds a ten-year forecast on IBM Watson services market for the period between 2018 and 2028. This all-inclusive and holistic research examines IBM Watson services market in detail, providing an exhaustive analysis on key factors impacting present as well as future growth of the market.

IBM Watson services: Taxonomy

This report imparts quantitative & qualitative analysis on the IBM Watson services market, providing a 360 view on current and future market prospects. Value forecast rendered in the report is in terms of US$ Bn. Qualitative analysis offered elucidates industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors affecting the market expansion. The report covers complete insights on key growth determinants, deterrents, opportunities and threats that will potentially influence the market in the forthcoming years.

Segmentation-wise analysis & insights on IBM Watson services market has been offered that enables readers to gain accurate and transparent insights. The report has branched the IBM Watson services market in terms of service type, vertical type, and region.

Competitive Landscape Assessment

This research study profiles business strategies employed by leading participants in the market, and exerts comprehensive insights that enable established and emerging players in devising effective growth strategies. The chapter on competitive landscape tracking is of paramount importance for the market participants who seek gleaning in-depth insights into current market status quo. Prominent companies participating in the IBM Watson services market, such as Accenture PLC, Cape Gemini SE, Tech Mahindra Limited, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, and Wipro Limited, have been profiled in the report.

A scrutinized SWOT analysis has also been rendered by the report, which imparts strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats to these market players. Intelligence apropos of new product developments, impact of regulatory changes, and mergers & acquisition activities of the market players has also been contained for perusal of the report readers.

Research Methodology

A tested & proven research approach is employed by analysts at XploreMR for evaluating key industry dynamics and offering precise and authentic market intelligence. A blend of primary & secondary research has been implemented for offering estimates and forecasts on the IBM Watson services market. Secondary research forms initial phase of our research, wherein the analysts conduct extensive information mining by referring to up-to-date and verified data resources that include technical journals, regulatory and government published material, and independent studies, which forms the basis of the market estimates.

All the market estimates and forecast offered are further verified via an exhaustive primary research, wherein interviews are conducted with leading market participants, and industry experts. These comprehensive primary interviews aid in validating the information procured and gain significant industry insights, estimations and key developments.