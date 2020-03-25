Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019-2025)March 25, 2020
The global Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029.
The Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2).
companies profiled in this report are Bayer AG, ALLERGAN, Galderma S.A., SkinCeuticals, Pierre Fabre, EpiPharm AG, RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC, and Vivier Pharma.
The global hyperpigmentation disorders treatment market has been segmented as follows:
Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment Market, by Treatment Type
- Topical Drugs
- Laser Therapy
- Chemical Peels
- Microdermabrasion
- Phototherapy
- Others
Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment Market, by Disease Indication
- Melasma
- Post-inflammatory Hyperpigmentation
- Solar Lentigines
- Others
Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment Market, by End-user
- Hospitals
- Aesthetic Clinics & Dermatology Centers
- Others
Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- India
- Rest of Asia-pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
