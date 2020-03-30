The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Human Growth Hormone market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Human Growth Hormone Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Human Growth Hormone market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Human Growth Hormone Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Human Growth Hormone Market

The global human growth hormone market size was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2019 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. Factors such as investments by market players, presence of a strong pipeline, extensive R&D activities, robust product portfolio, and increasing government initiatives are expected to significantly drive the market.

Human growth hormone (hGH), also known as somatotropin, is a peptide hormone responsible for growth stimulation, cell reproduction, and cell regeneration in humans and is hence important for human development. Growth hormone (GH) deficiency in humans is caused when the pituitary gland does not synthesize enough concentration of hGH. This deficiency in humans is treated by administering recombinant human growth hormone by subcutaneous injection. Various genetic disorders, including Prader-Willi syndrome and Turner syndrome, may also cause growth hormone deficiency in humans, leading to delayed puberty and shorter-than-average height.

According to data published by the American Academy of Pediatrics, growth hormone deficiency among humans is a rare condition and affects less than one in 3,000 to one in 10,000 children in U.S. Currently, hGH is widely abused as an anti-aging treatment in older adults and as a performance-enhancing anabolic drug by bodybuilders and athletes. However, hGH is a controlled substance by the USFDA and has not been approved for anti-aging and performance-enhancing indications.

Robust product pipeline and extensive R&D activities for the development of novel growth hormone therapies are expected to be the major factors driving the market for human growth hormones. For instance, in September 2018, Novo Nordisk presented Phase II clinical trial data of its investigational GH therapy, Somapacitan, indicated for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency. In addition, in May 2019, Ascendis Pharma A/S published results from the Phase III clinical trial of its TransCon hGH, indicated for pediatric growth hormone deficiency. Similarly, various key players including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; OPKO Health, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Ferring Pharmaceuticals; Sanofi S.A.; and LG Life Sciences are involved in R&D activities for the development of novel human growth hormone therapies.

Furthermore, initiatives taken by various government and private organizations to spread awareness about GH deficiencies and human growth hormone treatment are expected to drive the market. Every year, International Coalition of Organizations Supporting Endocrine Patients (ICOSEP), a U.S.-based nonprofit charitable organization, celebrates International Childrens Growth Awareness Day to spread awareness about the early diagnosis and treatment of growth hormone disorders among humans, especially children.

However, the high cost of hGH therapies and various adverse effects related to hGH may hinder market progress over the forecast period. For instance, according to UPMC Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh, the possible side effects of GH hormone therapy include knee, hip, or other joint pain; allergic reactions, including rash, swelling, or hives; and increase in blood sugar levels.

Application Insights of Human Growth Hormone Market

In 2019, the GH deficiency segment held the largest market share and is expected to hold its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing awareness about early diagnosis and treatment of GH deficiency in humans and the introduction of novel drugs in the hGH market. For instance, in October 2018, Ascendis Pharma A/S received Orphan Designation from European Commission (EC) for its investigational long-acting GH therapy for humans, TransCon hGH, indicated for the treatment for pediatric GH deficiency.

Similarly, in January 2018, Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc. received USFDA approval for its new recombinant hGH, Zomacton (somatropin), indicated for the treatment of adults with GH deficiency. The GH deficiency segment is further segmented into adult GH deficiency and pediatric GH deficiency, wherein the latter is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of pipeline drugs. For instance, in October 2019, Pfizer Inc. and its partner OPKO Health Inc. announced that its Phase III study investigating somatrogon in pre-pubertal children with hGH met its primary endpoint of non-inferiority to daily somatropin.

In 2019, Turner syndrome accounted for the second-largest market share and is anticipated to emerge as a lucrative segment over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing initiatives by various public and private organizations to spread awareness about early diagnosis and treatment of Turner syndrome. Non-profit organizations such as Turner Syndrome Support Society (U.K.), Turner Syndrome Society of the United States, and Turner Syndrome Foundation celebrate Turner Syndrome Awareness Month every year in February and launch a nationwide campaign to spread awareness about the condition.

Distribution Channel Insights

Based on distribution channel, the human growth hormone market has been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy, and specialty pharmacy. The hospital pharmacy segment held a significant share in 2019. This high share is attributed to increasing hospital visits due to rising awareness about GH deficiency among humans and its treatment. According to Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), the prescriptions for growth hormone has increased from 5.1 patients per 10,000 beneficiaries in 2001 to 14.6 per 10,000 in 2016.

The online pharmacy segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the high penetration of pharmacies in developed regions such as North America and Europe. Furthermore, increasing trend of online pharmacy in emerging economies such as India and China is expected to fuel the segment in the coming years.

Regional Insights of Human Growth Hormone Market

North America is estimated to account for the largest share owing to factors such as favorable reimbursement scenario, established healthcare infrastructure, significant government initiatives, and growing healthcare awareness. Furthermore, increased access to novel drugs due to the presence of key players in the region supports the North America market. Pfizer, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech, Inc. are some U.S.-based key players that offer a wide range of human GH therapies in the region.

Asia Pacific is projected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Key players focus on gaining a major market share in potential countries of Asia Pacific such as Japan and China by gaining approval and the launch of novel products. For instance, in March 2017, Novo Nordisk A/S, a Denmark-based pharmaceutical company, initiated phase III clinical trial of its hGH somapacitan, indicated for the treatment of adult growth hormone deficiency in Japan.

Market Share Insights of Human Growth Hormone Market

Some of the key players operating in the market are Novo Nordisk A/S; Pfizer, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG); Merck KGaA; Genentech, Inc. (Roche); Ferring Pharmaceuticals; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd; and Ipsen. Several companies focus on developing long-acting human growth hormones.

The major companies operating in the market are adopting mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions as key strategies to expand their geographic reach and provide access to their solutions. For instance, in October 2018, Novo Nordisk and Strongbridge Biopharma signed an agreement to acquire the rights to MACRILEN in U.S. and Canada. MACRILEN (macimorelin) is the first and only oral drug approved by the FDA for use in adult growth hormone deficiency diagnosis.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Human Growth Hormone Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global human growth hormone market report on the basis of application, distribution channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Growth Hormone (GH) Deficiency

Adult GH Deficiency

Pediatric GH Deficiency

Turner Syndrome

Idiopathic Short Stature

Prader-Willi Syndrome

Small for Gestational Age

Other

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Specialty Pharmacy

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Human Growth Hormone Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580