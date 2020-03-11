Human Capital Management Market 2020: Strong Performance Predicted by 2028 with Top Key Players – Workday, Oracle, ADP, SAP, Microsoft, IBM, Ultimate Software

A recent report published by QMI on Human Capital Management Market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of human capital management market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for human capital management during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of human capital management to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

The human capital management market has been segmented by software (core hr, applicant tracking system, hr analytics, workforce management), by service (integration and implementation, consulting, training and education, support and maintenance), by deployment type (cloud and on-premises), by industry vertical (information technology (it) and telecom, banking, financial services, and insurance (bfsi), government, manufacturing, telecom and it, consumer goods and retail, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, others).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For human capital management market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the human capital management market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of human capital management market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets for human capital management market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of human capital management market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for human capital management market.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

Workday Oracle ADP SAP Microsoft, IBM Ultimate Software Ceridian SumTotal Kronos Infor Cornerstone Meta4 Ramco Systems Bamboo HR Namely Workforce Software

Market Segmentation:

By Software:

• Core HR

• Applicant Tracking System

• HR Analytics

• Workforce Management

By Service:

• Integration and Implementation

• Consulting

• Training and Education

• Support and Maintenance

By Deployment Type:

• cloud

• on-premises

By Vertical:

• Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

• Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Telecom and IT

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Energy and Utilities

• Transportation and Logistics

• Others

By Region:

• North America

◦ North America, by Country

◦ US

◦ Canada

◦ Mexico

◦ North America, by Software

◦ North America, by Service

◦ North America, by Deployment Type

◦ North America, by Vertical

• Western Europe

◦ Western Europe, by Country

◦ Germany

◦ UK

◦ France

◦ Italy

◦ Spain

◦ The Netherlands

◦ Rest of Western Europe

◦ Western Europe, by Software

◦ Western Europe, by Service

◦ Western Europe, by Deployment Type

◦ Western Europe, by Vertical

• Asia Pacific

◦ Asia Pacific, by Country

◦ China

◦ India

◦ Japan

◦ South Korea

◦ Australia

◦ Indonesia

◦ Rest of Asia Pacific

◦ Asia Pacific, by Software

◦ Asia Pacific, by Service

◦ Asia Pacific, by Deployment Type

◦ Asia Pacific, by Vertical

• Eastern Europe

◦ Eastern Europe, by Country

◦ Russia

◦ Turkey

◦ Rest of Eastern Europe

◦ Eastern Europe, by Software

◦ Eastern Europe, by Service

◦ Eastern Europe, by Deployment Type

◦ Eastern Europe, by Vertical

• Middle East

◦ Middle East, by Country

◦ UAE

◦ Saudi Arabia

◦ Qatar

◦ Iran

◦ Rest of Middle East

◦ Middle East, by Software

◦ Middle East, by Service

◦ Middle East, by Deployment Type

◦ Middle East, by Vertical

• Rest of the World

◦ Rest of the World, by Country

◦ South America

◦ Africa

◦ Rest of the World, by Software

◦ Rest of the World, by Service

◦ Rest of the World, by Deployment Type

◦ Rest of the World, by Vertical

