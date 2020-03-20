Huge Opportunities in Edge Data Center Market: Focus on Advance Technology, Future Plans, Major Players-365 Data Centers, EdgeConneX, Huawei Investment & Holding, Schneider Electric, vXchnge

Global Edge Data Center Market Report 2020 presents an in-depth assessment of the Edge Data Center including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Edge Data Center investments from 2020 till 2026.

Edge Data Center Market Overview 2020-2026: An edge data center is about providing service, connectivity-rich, and carrier-dense offerings close to customers within close regions, it provides critical services to customers with solid connectivity options, low latency networks, and a quality data center experience.

The demand for IoT is increasing due to the growing preference for smart communication environments such as smart homes, smart transportation, smart shopping, and smart healthcare. This is resulting in an increased generation of huge volumes of data. As a result, to meet this growing demand, the number of data centers, data center solutions, and data center operations is expected to grow exponentially. The increasing adoption of IoT is identified as one of the key market trends that will stimulate growth in the edge data center industry during the predicted period.

According to this market forecast and analysis, the edge data center market appears to be concentrated due to the presence of few vendors. This industry research report offers information about the competitive environment among players in this market space and offers an analysis of key companies and their products. Additionally, our analysts also offer information about key areas the players of the data center market currently focus on and strategies they follow to sustain the competition.

The Global Edge Data Center Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments. The data and the information regarding the Edge Data Center industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts.

Global Edge Data Center Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 120 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Edge Data Center Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information

COMPANY PROFILES are primarily based on public domain information including company:

• 365 Data Centers

• EdgeConneX

• Huawei Investment & Holding

• Schneider Electric

• vXchnge

• ….

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of Edge Data Center market in the regions of North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, Europe including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and the Middle East and Africa including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Data centers

• Data center solutions

• Data center operations

Market segment by Application, split into

• interactive applications

• streaming of high-definition videos

• others

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2020-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

