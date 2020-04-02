Huge Growth Expected in Energy Cloud Market with a CAGR +21% by Studying Top Players Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies, SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Oracle Corporation, Capgemini, TCS, HPE, Microsoft Corporation, Brilli

Energy Cloud is a dynamic network that supports distributed energy resources (DER) with a two-way energy flow and can be implemented by a wide range of strategic, technological, operational, commercial and environmental changes, in approach of traditional utility model to increase energy efficiency. The global energy cloud market is growing because of factors such as aging infrastructure, carbon footprint concerns, grid security concerns and need for enterprises to have customer relationship management.

The Global Energy Cloud Market is accounted growing at a CAGR of +21% during the forecast period.

This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the global- Energy Cloud market. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to the recent trends, technological advancements, tools, and methodologies. The research report analyzes the global Energy Cloud market in a detailed and concise manner for better insights into the businesses.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report are:

Accenture PLC

IBM Corporation

HCL Technologies

SAP SE

Cisco Systems

Oracle Corporation

Capgemini

TCS

HPE

Microsoft Corporation

Brilli

Energy cloud markets offers various solutions such as enterprise asset management, workforce management, reporting and analytics, customer relationship management and risk management. The market for reporting and analytics solution has significant growth opportunities during the forecast period, due to increasing need of improved decision making, optimization of internal business processes, increasing operational efficiencies and the need to gain competitive advantage in the market by the energy sector utilities.

The major drivers of this market include the need for Customer Relationship Management (CRM), aging infrastructure, and rising grid security concerns. The cloud-based energy solution helps control the risk and cost associated with the infrastructure.

During the forecast period, the fastest growth is expected from reporting and analytic solution, owing to the government regulations in various countries to reduce carbon footprints to diminish global warming and improve efficiency of the aging power plants. The increasing need for improved decision making, optimization in internal business process and gaining competitive advantages in the market are other factors driving the energy cloud market growth.

By Service Model

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

By Deployment Model

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

By Solution

Enterprise asset management

Supply chain management

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Risk and compliance management

Workforce management

Reporting and analytics

