Huge Growth Expected in Desktop Virtualization In Retail Market Forecast to 2027 by Studying Top Players Citrix Systems, Toshiba Corporation, IBM, Huawei Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Parallels International GmbH, Dell, Red Hat, NComputing, Ericom Software

The global Desktop Virtualization In Retail is projected to register a CAGR of +55% during the forecast period 2020- 2027.

The ability to reduce complexity and deliver apps to mobile users are motivating desktop virtualization adoption in manufacturing, and advancements in management and storage makes VDI a more viable option. Businesses are expected to grow organically upon productivity and capacity addition, besides its existing capabilities or better allocation of resources toward the corporate objective. For instance, in manufacturing, adding of new facilities or increase in floor space. The hiring of employees at a new location or an existing location, in order to fulfill the job needs. This gives scope for the adoption of desktop virtualization technology. Desktop virtualization will lead to increased user satisfaction. The especially as employees are able to solve most of the computing problems with reboot and will also provide better level of computing experience.

Cloud computing is being used by several organizations to reduce costs and have access to the data and applications that are not installed in the computers or servers. Clouds have emerged as an infrastructure, which will enable rapid delivery of computing resources as a utility in dynamically scalable and virtual manner. The enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy. The higher cloud adoption rate and enterprise’s inclination towards deploying desktops on cloud is driving the usage of desktop virtualization.

The Major Players include –

Citrix Systems

Toshiba Corporation

IBM

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Microsoft Corporation

Parallels International GmbHDell

Red Hat

NComputing

Ericom Software

Tems

VMware

