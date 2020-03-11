Huge Demand of DevOps Platform Market by 2019-2026 with Top Key Players like | Puppet Labs, Chef, Docker Inc., Red Hat (Ansible), Atlassian, Saltstack, CA Technologies, Rackspace

The global DevOps Platform market is valued at 2590 million USD in 2019 and is expected to reach 5360 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% between 2019 and 2026.

DevOps is an approach to software development that enables better collaboration between the development and the operations teams. Basically, it is a methodology that aims to bridge the gap between developers and operations during software development to facilitate a more productive and efficient workflow. Ultimately, it enables continuous delivery to benefit the company at large.

This report studies the DevOps Platform market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the DevOps Platform market by product type and applications/end industries.

Request Sample

Tools that facilitate DevOps and support its principles are referred to as DevOps tools. These include API tools, collaboration and organizational tools, configuration management tools, build automation tools, application and infrastructure monitoring tools etc.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Puppet Labs

Chef

Docker Inc.

Red Hat (Ansible)

Atlassian

Saltstack

CA Technologies

Rackspace

XebiaLabs

VersionOne

Cisco

CollabNet

HP

IBM

Microsoft

Spirent Communications plc

Vmware

DBmaestro

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

DevOps Ready

DevOps Enabled

DevOps Capable

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

IT

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Education

Others

Request Discount

After that, DevOps Platform industry development policies as well as plans are discussed and manufacturing processes as well as cost structures for DevOps Platform market. This report “DevOps Platform Market” also states import/export, supply and consumption figures and DevOps Platform market cost, price, revenue and DevOps Platform market’s gross margin by regions. Other regions can be added in DevOps Platform Market area.

Contact us:

Research Trades

Contact No: +1 6269994607

SkypeID: researchtradescon

[email protected]

http://www.researchtrades.com