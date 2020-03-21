HPV Associated Disorders Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global HPV associated disorders market size was estimated at USD 16.34 billion in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Growing prevalence of HPV-related diseases and increasing penetration of treatment options are expected to drive the market.

There are more than 100 strains of HPV, out of which 13 are high risk or cancerous. The degree of risk of each HPV strain is determined by the activated gene-E6 or E7. HPV causes a wide array of diseases, including Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia (CIN), cervical cancer, Anal Intraepithelial Neoplasia (AIN), anal cancer, vulvar cancer, oropharyngeal cancer, and genital warts.

Proactive government initiatives and increased funding for cancer research are expected to aid in significant growth in this market. For instance, the 2010 Affordable Care act provides human papillomavirus vaccine, HPV testing, and Pap testing for most of the covered patients. Although the Healthy People 2020 goal in the U.S. sets a target of 80% vaccination coverage against HPV, a 2016 national survey estimated that only 50% girls have completed all doses.

Lack of awareness about diagnosis & treatment of such diseases and high cost oftreatment are some factors impeding growth. There is a high unmet need of targeted drugs with improved clinical profile at reduced costs and convenient administration schedule. However, growing R&D expenditure on oncologic diseases offers a promising future for the market in the foreseeable future.

Most HPV associated disorders, especially cervical cancer, develop over a period of 15 to 20 years in women with normal immunity, giving them a significant window for prevention or treatment to limit disease progression. However, in women with low immunity or compromised immune system, disease manifestation generally takes only 5 to 10 years. Precancerous changes in women generally start between 20 and30 years of age, although the average age of diagnosis of most HPV-associated disorders in women is 50 years.

Indication Insights

Cervical cancer remained the forerunner among all indications, capturing more than 40% share in 2018. The segment growth is driven by strong commercial performances of Avastin and Keytruda. Avastins near-term patent expiry and consequent penetration of biosimilars might alter the therapeutic landscape. Nevertheless, cervical cancer is projected to prevail as the leading segment over the forecast period.

CIN is positioned to demonstrate the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. CIN is a precancerous condition, which may progress into cervical cancer in case of untimely or lack of proper diagnosis & treatment. The segments high growth rate is fueled by a high disease prevalence due to growing cases of unprotected sex, people having multiple sex partners, and leading unhealthy lifestyle.

Therapy Insights

The therapeutic focus has lately shifted towards taking preventive measures, thus driving the vaccines market for human papillomavirus. Currently, there are two commercial vaccines against HPV: Cervarix and Gardasil. In addition, an improvised, nonavalent version of Gardasil, Gardasil 9, was approved by the FDA in 2015. This label expansion gave Gardasil (quadrivalent and nonavalent) a distinct clinical advantage over Cervarix (bivalent).

The emergence of biologics and biosimilars has brought about a positive change in treatment regimens by increasing focus on targeted therapies. Targeted therapies are designed for identifying and counteracting specific disease cells. Avastins label expansion in 2014 for cervical cancer marked the introduction of biologics and targeted therapies for HPV associated disorders. Avastin had the monopoly of being the only approved biologic for cervical cancer, until Keytrudas label expansion in 2018. These drugs have paved the way for more targeted therapies with improved safety and efficacy profiles.

Distribution Channel Insights

Hospital pharmacies captured the largest share among distribution channels in 2018. Hospital pharmacies preserve the stock of products related to HPV associated disorders, mainly for cervical & anal cancer, for outpatients and inpatients. The segment will be driven by growing consumer awareness and increased investments in healthcare infrastructure across developing and underdeveloped economies.

Online pharmacies is the fast-growing segment due to its user-friendly interfaces and convenience in terms of access, prices, and delivery. Moreover, they have certain discounts on purchase of a certain amount or offer bundle pricing for cancer products. The segment will be driven by the increasing penetration of e-commerce.

Regional Insights of HPV Associated Disorders Market

North America accounted for more than 70% share in 2018, owing to strong commercial sales of biologics in the U.S. Other factors contributing to the market growth include proactive government initiatives, increase in healthcare expenditure, and local presence of key manufacturers.

Asia Pacific is projected to observe fastest growth throughout the forecast period. Swift economic development, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, increase in disposable income, and rise in consumer awareness are likely factors that contribute to regional growth. Emerging economies of China, India, South Korea, and others are expected to observe strong growth in the coming years.

Market Share Insights of HPV Associated Disorders Market

Some key players in the HPV associated disorders market are Merck & Co., Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline plc; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Pfizer, Inc.; Allergan plc; AstraZeneca plc; Biocon Ltd.; and Eli Lilly and Company. Merck & Co. led the competition and is expected to maintain its share, which is supported by the strong commercial performance of Gardasil and Keytruda. In addition, Mvasi (Amgen/Allergan) and Bevacirel (Reliance/Lupin) have marked the emergence of biosimilar in this market.

