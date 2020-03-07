How Medical Education Market will grow in the upcoming year? | CAGR: 10.7%

The Global Medical Education Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

Definition:

Medical education promotes a commitment to learning about the science behind the teaching and learning in medicine. It has been firmly established field including cardiothoracic, neurology, orthopedic, pediatric, radiology etc. disciplines. The asymmetric growth in medical schools is likely fostered by an increased willingness of individuals to travel for their medical education. However, the “brain drain” of trained physicians from low income to high-income settings has been well-recognized, migration for undergraduate medical education is a growing trend.

According to AMA, the market for Medical Education is expected to register a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period to 2024.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Harvard Medical School (United States), Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (United States), Oxford University Medical School (United Kingdom), School of Clinical Medicine, University of Cambridge (United Kingdom), Stanford University School of Medicine (United States), TACT Academy for Clinical Training (India), Zimmer Biomet Institute (United States) and Medical Training College (United States)



This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Medical Education Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The Global Medical Education segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Cardiothoracic, Neurology, Orthopedic, Oral and Maxillofacial, Pediatric, Radiology, Laboratory, Other), Mode Type (On-campus, Distance, Online), Course Type (Certifications and Trainings, Graduate courses,, Post-graduate courses)

Market Drivers

Development of virtual labs

Increasing government initiatives in various emerging economies such as India, China and Others

Market Trend

Rapid technological advances in the medical industry

Increasing gamification in medical education

Restraints

Lack of practical awareness in distance learning paired with high fees for classroom training

Opportunities

Positive economic growth and vast student base coupled with rising investments in healthcare across the world and Growing spending on online education by consumers and sizeable investments

Challenges

High cost of education in various countries across the globe

The regional analysis of Global Medical Education Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

