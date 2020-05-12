Household Appliances Market Development Scenario, Key Manufacturers: Whirlpool Corporation; Morphy Richards; LG Electronics; Havells India Ltd.; SAMSUNG; Electrolux; others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Household Appliances Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Whirlpool Corporation; Morphy Richards; LG Electronics; Havells India Ltd.; SAMSUNG; Electrolux; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Haier lnc.; Panasonic Corporation; BSH Home Appliances Group; Hitachi Appliances, Inc.; Mabe; Midea Group; Miele & Cie. KG.; SHARP CORPORATION; Aabsal Company; Ariston Thermo SpA; BORK; MIRC ELECTRONICS LIMITED; V-GUARD INDUSTRIES LTD and Teka Group.

Global Household Appliances Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 764.20 billion by 2026, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 521.59 billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of 4.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in the advancements and innovations of technologies resulting in advanced levels of product offerings.

Household Appliances Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product (Air Conditioners & Heaters, Laundry Appliances, Dishwashers, Cooking Appliances, Storage Appliances, Entertainment & Infotainment Appliances, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Retail, E-Commerce, Direct, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Household appliances also known as home or domestic appliances are devices and equipments that have been produced to increase the comfort levels of consumers and provide comfort in household activities such as cooking, cleaning, washing, storage, entertainment. Based on their functions and capabilities they are either mobile or fixed.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the population living in urban areas resulting in increased levels of disposable income that have made these appliances affordable; these factors are expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Growth in the amount of counterfeit products available in the market; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

At the Last, Household Appliances industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

