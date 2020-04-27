Hot Melt Adhesives Market Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast by 2028 | 3M Company, Arkema, Dow Corning, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG

The market for hot melt adhesives is projected to promise strong growth in recent years due to the increasing demand for high-speed manufacturing industries. At the same time, it is expected that increased demand from end-use industries such as packaging, building, non-woven, book binding, electronics, footwear, furniture, and others will drive market growth.

Hot melt adhesives are the thermoplastic adhesives available in various cylindrical form sticks which can easily melt in a hot melting shot. They are highly efficient in terms of efficient action compared to other forms of adhesives and are fast sticking action and start processing as soon as it comes into use since they do not need any drying application.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

Global hot melt adhesives market has been segmented based on, by application (polyamide, polyurethane, polyolefin, ethylene vinyl acetate, styrene block copolymer, and others), by end-use industry (packaging, construction, non-woven, bookbinding, electronics, footwear, furniture and others) and by region.

Growth in end-use industries such as packaging and construction has marked the tremendous growth of the global market for hot melt adhesives. Increasing demand for electronic products with a growing population worldwide has also brought substantial growth in demand for hot-melt adhesives.

For many industrial products, the various hot-melt adhesives such as polyamides, polyolefin, and others function as low cost and effective supplements.

Some of the key Impact Factors:

o The growth of packaging and construction industries

o Growth in demand for high-speed manufacturing industries

o Government initiatives in the US and Europe for eco-friendly products

Insights about regional distribution of market

Based on the region, the hot melt adhesives market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly in hot melt adhesive market during the forecast period, with rising packaging and healthcare industries in countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea. In addition, these countries have witnessed rapid growth in recent past years in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market. Growth in the FMCG industry was driven largely by increased spending on quality and healthier goods by the country’s middle-class consumers.

Some of the major markets in North America and Western Europe are also typical suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. This region has witnessed the number of transformations from end-use industries regarding the production of chemicals and their respective applications. Some of the major economies in these regions include the US, Germany, UK, France, Canada, Italy, Spain, etc.

Middle East includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Israel, Egypt, and so on. Rest the World that includes South America and Africa has a strong potential for hot melt adhesives market. Global companies have steadily invested in these regions to improve their presence and to access the potential market. Major markets for hot melt adhesives in these regions include Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Argentina, Colombia, and others.

The report provides insights about the activities of top companies: 3M Company, Arkema, Dow Corning, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Company, Sika AG

Market Segmentation:

By Application:

o Polyamide

o Polyurethane

o Polyolefin

o Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

o Styrene Block Copolymer

o Others

By End-Use Industry:

o Packaging

o Construction

o Non-woven

o Electronic

o Footwear

o Furniture

o Others

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Application

o By End-Use Industry

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Application

o By End-Use Industry

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Application

o By End-Use Industry

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Application

o By End-Use Industry

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Application

o By End-Use Industry

Rest of the World

o By Region( South America, Africa)

o By Application

o By End-Use Industry

