Hospital Furniture Market 2020-2026 by Size, Share Growing Rapidly With Emerging Trends, Technology, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast

In this report, the hospital furniture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% from 5325.54 million USD in 2016 to reach 6861.71 million USD by 2022 in the global market. Hospital Furniture is the Furniture specially designed for hospital use. Hospital furniture along with modern medical equipment has an important role to play in health care. They not only help surgeons to perform the critical surgery with the utmost safety of the patient but also make patients feel comfortable during their stay in hospital or the surgery/post-surgery as well.

The classification of Hospital Furniture includes Hospital Bed, Hospital Chair & Bench, Hospital Cabinets, Hospital Screen and Hospital Trolley & Cart, and the revenue proportion of Hospital Bed in 2016 was about 40%. Hospital Furniture can be used for hospitals, clinics, and others. The most proportion of Hospital Furniture was Clinic, and the sales proportion was about 54% in 2016.

The hospital furniture market is related concentrated market; Hill-Rom, Paramount Bed, Stryker, Linet Group, Stiegelmeyer, ArjoHuntleigh, Pardo, France Bed, Bazhou Greatwall, Malvestio, Winco, AGA Sanitartikel, Silentia, Merivaara, KC-Harvest, Haelvoet, Mespa, EME Furniture are the leaders of the industry; the revenue of the top ten manufacturers accounts for about 30% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from the USA and Japan, Europe.

Modernization and maintenance of healthcare projects have led to the increasing demand for hospital furniture. Increasing healthcare projects across the globe, especially in the Asia-Pacific is another major factor, driving the growth of the hospital furniture market during the forecast period.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in the global market, Involved the assessment of sales, price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Hill-Rom

Paramount Bed

Stryker

Linet Group

Stiegelmeyer

ArjoHuntleigh

Pardo

France Bed

Bazhou Greatwall

Malvestio

Winco

AGA Sanit?tsartikel

Silentia

Merivaara

KC-Harvest

Haelvoet

Mespa

EME Furniture

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type primarily split into

Hospital Bed

Hospital Chair & Bench

Hospital Cabinets

Hospital Screen

Hospital Trolley & Cart

Other

By Application, this report focuses on Sales, Market share and Growth Rate of each application, can be divided into

Hospital

Clinic

Other

By Regions, this report splits the global market into several key regions, with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin market share of top players in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), like

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Key Answers Captured in Report?

Which geography would have better demand for products/services?

What are the strategies adopted by big players in the regional market?

Which country would see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

What is the current & expected market size in the next five years?

What is the market feasibility for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the market?

What is the risk involved for suppliers in the geography?

What factors would drive the demand for the product/service in the near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in market growth?

