Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer (HRPCA) Market 2020 Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2026

Market Size – USD 7.85 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.9%, Market Trends – The advent of evolved methods of treatment.

The following Top manufacturers are assessed in this report:

AbbVie Inc., Acceleron Pharma Inc., AB Science SA, AstraZeneca Plc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Boston Biomedical, Dendreon Corporation, Sanofi S.A, and Johnson & Johnson, among others.

Agents Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Cytotoxic Agents

Anti-Androgens

Vaccines

Radio-Pharmaceuticals

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Chemotherapy

Hormonal Therapy

Immunotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Surgery

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

