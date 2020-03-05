Home Air Purifier Market 2020 Analysis by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities & Top Key Players (Philips, Panasonic, DAIKIN, Midea, YADU, Coway) Target Audience and Forecast to 2025

The Home Air Purifier Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 5600 million US$ in 2024, from 4630 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study. Home Air Purifier report focuses on the Home Air Purifier in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Air purifiers purify the air by trapping air borne contaminants. Dust, mold spores, dust mites, chemicals, odors, and toxins are a few airborne contaminants that an air purifier can trap, but depending on the specific technology that an air purifier uses, certain air purifiers are more adept and safer at trapping particles. The applications field of the Air Purifiers include: Home Air Purifier, car air purifier (also known as car air purifier), medical air purifier, industrial air purifier and engineering air purifier. Air purifier main components: chassis shell, duct design, filter, motor, power supply, etc. In this report, only home air purifiers are counted.

Sharp, Philips and Panasonic captured the top-three revenue share spots in the Home Air Purifier market in 2014. Sharp dominated with 20.82 percent revenue share, followed by Philips with 17.70 percent revenue share and Panasonic with 15.33 percent revenue share.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese Home Air Purifier market demand is exuberant; provide a good opportunity for the development of Home Air Purifier market and technology.

Although sales of Home Air Purifier brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

Market Segment By Type –

• HEPA

• Active Carbon

• Photo Catalyst

• Plasma

• Static

• Electricity

• Anion

Market Segment By Application –

• Living room

• Bedroom

• Kitchen

• Others

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

