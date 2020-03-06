Home Accessories Market is Booming Worldwide | The Biggest Opportunity Of 2020

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Global Home Accessories Market various segments and emerging territory. The Global Home Accessories Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

What is Home Accessories?

Home accessories are also known as decor which can be considered as movable decoration. It reflects the owner’s taste and choice of lifestyles as well as create a personal atmosphere of the places or spaces they wanted to live in. These items are able to break the boundaries of the traditional decoration industry, such as by using handicrafts, textiles, and other things such as floral items, lamps, and plants, in order to re-live into a new concept. These vary according to their size and shape of the room space, the owner’s living habits, hobbies, tastes, and the financial situation of individuals. Thus with the rising number of spaces coupled with people’s interest in decoring the homes id driving the market.

Major Players are:

Inter IKEA Systems B.V (Netherlands),Kimball International Inc. (United States),Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. (United States),Herman Miller, Inc (United States),home24 (Germany),Hanssem Corporation (United States),Conair Corporation (United States),Suofeiya Home Collection Co., Ltd. (China)



The Global Home Accessories Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Furniture (Sofas, Wall Arts, Mirrors), Textiles (Rugs, Bath Textile, Bed Textiles, Living Room Textiles, Kitchen Textiles), Floor Coverings (Tiles, Woods, Carpet Rugs, etc.), Others), Application (Indoor Accessories, Outdoor Accessories), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline (Supermarket and Hypermarkets,, Home Decor Stores, Gift Shops, Direct to Consumer)), Consumer Segment (Premium Customers, Mass Customers), Decoration Type (Traditional Decorations, Western Decorations)

Market Trends:

Rising Adoption of Antique Home Decors and Accessories

Rising Trend of Vintage Look at Homes

Adoption of Online Home Accessories Products as a Medium of Shopping

Market Challenges:

Increasing Cost of Raw Materials

Increasing Rate of Urbanization

Market Drivers:

Increasing Home Spaces in both Developed and Developing Countries

Rising Interest of People Towards Interior Decorations

Cumulating Levels of Disposable Incomes among the People

Market Restraints:

High Cost Associated with these Products

Concern Related to their Ductility and Fragility

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology:

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Home Accessories Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

