Hollow Fiber Membranes Market: Report by Filtration Type (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, and Reverse Osmosis), By Membrane Material (Polymer, Ceramic), and by End-Use Industry (Water & Waste Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals): Market Research Report, 2019 – 2026

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hollow Fiber Membranes Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hollow Fiber Membranes market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Hollow Fiber Membranes

The global hollow fiber membranes market valued around USD 1.5 Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 8.5 % between 2019 & 2026.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global hollow fiber membranes market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The research report provides historical data for 2016 to 2019, along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).

The global hollow fiber membranes market is likely to have prominent growth and is expected to grow at a steady rate within the forecast period. There is immense scope in the thermic fluids market owing to a variety of applications, functions, performance benefits and growing demand in the market. High-pressure resistance, excellent permeable properties, and superior packing density are the major attributes that have created the demand for the market. Additionally, a variety of applications such as clarification, concentration, separation, and fractionation performed by the hollow fiber membranes are flourishing the market growth. The rise in fresh & clean water by numerous end-use industries such as food & beverages particularly beer & wines, biotech, pharmaceuticals & chemicals is the flourishing aspect that is contributing to the demand for the global hollow fiber membranes market.

The global hollow fiber membranes market has been categorized on the basis of filtration type, membrane material, and end-use industry. Based on the filtration type, the hollow fiber membranes market is classified into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, and reverse osmosis. The microfiltration type is considered to be a low-pressure technology that is utilized for the extrication of large molecular weight suspended compounds from dissolved solids. The several applications of the microfiltration type hollow fiber membranes are cell harvesting from fermentation broths, corn syrup clarification, fractionation of milk proteins, and CIP chemical recovery. The ultrafiltration is typically used to both concentrate as well as purify medium to high molecular weight components such as plant and dairy proteins, carbohydrates and enzymes. Whey protein concentration, clarification of fruit juices, and gelatin de-ashing and concentration are the common application of this filtration type. Reverse Osmosis is a high-pressure energy-efficient process in which applications are pre-concentration of dairy or food streams prior to evaporation, polishing of evaporator condensate, and purification of process water.

By membrane material terms, the hollow fiber membranes market is segmented into polymer and ceramic. The polymer type membrane material is usually used owing to the several aspects such as excellent stability to high temperature and high pressure as well as low cost of material compared to ceramic. The polymer membrane material is further classified into PES, polyimides, polyacrylonitrile, polyamides, cellulose triacetate, PVDF among others. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the biggest market owing to a large number of food and beverage companies functioning in China, Singapore, India, and Thailand.

The rising in the usage of hollow fiber membranes in water & wastewater treatment is one of the decisive drivers for the growth of the global thermic fluids market. The wastewater which is collected from sewers is sent to a wastewater treatment unit which tries to make the water for reuse. The wastewater is passed through the hollow fiber ceramic membranes which then filter out and provide good quality of water which is fit for re-utilization. Moreover, the treated water can directly be delivered to residents or can be dumped in seas without polluting them which resulting in remarkable growth in the global hollow fiber ceramic membrane market. Owing to increased production in terms of volume, it has become difficult to maintain the low cost of production which is likely to hinder the growth of the market.

The key players for the global hollow fiber membrane market are Polymem France, DowDuPont, Toray, Asahi Kasei, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Toyobo, Microdyn Nadir, Lenntech, Pentair, Koch Membranes, LG Chemicals, Spintek, Synder Filtration, Daicen, Kuraray, Evonik among others.

