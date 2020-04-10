HIV Drugs Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis by 2030 | Covid19 Implications And Growth

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s HIV Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The HIV drugs market consists of sales of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) drugs used for the treatment of HIV infection/AIDS. The market consists of revenue generated by the antiretroviral drug companies manufacturing the anti-retroviral drugs such as nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs), entry and fusion inhibitors, integrase inhibitors, and protease inhibitors (PIs) for the treatment of HIV infection.

Increasing awareness among people regarding diagnosis and treatment of HIV disease acts as an important driver for the growth of the HIV drugs industry. HIV/AIDS is one of the most chronic diseases and the high prevalence of the disease in almost all parts of the world has resulted in an unprecedented awareness regarding the disease. According to WHO, 36.7 million people were diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in 2015, whereas, 1.1 million people died of AIDS related illness in the same year. the figure was 770,000 in 2018.

HIV Drugs Market Segmentation

By Type:

1. Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRT’s)

2. Non- Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRT’s)

3. Protease Inhibitors

4. Integrate Inhibitors

5. Fusion Inhibitors

6. Chemokine Receptor Inhibitors

7. Others

By Application:

1. Hospital Pharmacies

2. Retail Pharmacies

3. Online Pharmacies

4. Others

The HIV Drugs market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the HIV drugs market in 2019.

Some of the major key players involved in the HIV Drugs market are

ViiV Healthcare

Gilead Sciences

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Janssen (Johnson&Johnson)

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD

Boehringer Ingelheim (C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG)

AbbVie Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Mylan Pharmaceuticals

