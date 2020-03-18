High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market Forecast to 2023 – Driven by Industry Major Players, Dynamics, Future Opportunities, Revenue, Growth

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market covering all important parameters.

increasing demand for power are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the global HVDC transmission system market. Solutions sub-segment dominates the system components segment, however services sub-segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is owing to the fact that many of the previously established systems need to be upgraded.

VSC sub segment is estimated to increase at the highest growth rate during the assessment period

In the technology segment, VSC sub segment is estimated to increase at highest growth rate over the assessment period, followed by others sub segment. VSC technology uses insulated gate bipolar transistors which cover the drawbacks caused by conventional methods, and are thus gaining popularity. Capacitor commutated converters are gaining popularity and are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the others sub segment.

Some pertinent market figures of the VSC segment

In 2015, the VSC segment was valued at more than US$ 3,000 Mn and is estimated to reach nearly US$ 3,500 Mn by the end of 2016, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth rate of 9.1%

By 2026, the VSC segment is expected to reach a value of nearly US$ 9,000 Mn, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2% during the projected period

The VSC segment is forecast to create incremental $ opportunity of nearly US$ 5,500 Mn between 2016 and 2026

Moreover, the VSC segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period.

Applications of VSC technology

HVDC transmission systems based on VSC technology are gaining popularity as they prove to be beneficial in applications such as connecting wind farms to power grids and linking asynchronous grids for underground power transmission among others.

ABB Ltd. and Siemens AG are introducing HVDC transmission systems based on VSC technology owing to its increasing popularity among utility companies. Another recent trend in the technology segment for HVDC transmission systems is the introduction of capacitor commutated converters (CCC), which provides benefits such as eliminating the need for using large shunts and utilising low reactive power.

