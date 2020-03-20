High Voltage Capacitor Market 2020-2025: Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast

High Voltage Capacitor Market 2020-2025: Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities and ForecastMarch 20, 2020
According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “High Voltage Capacitor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market to exhibit a CAGR of around 9% during 2020-2025. High-voltage (HV) capacitors are electrical components utilized for storing energy and performing high-voltage applications. Their capacity generally ranges from 25 volts for household electronics to 1000 volts for specialized industrial equipment. These capacitors have two conducting plates separated by an insulating material, which is known as the dielectric. They assist in power generation, transmission, distribution and high-voltage installations. Moreover, they provide resilience, reliability, stability, power flow control and can segment the power system to improve the grid’s flexibility.
Market Trends
Owing to several factors, such as rapid urbanization, increasing global population and inflating income levels, there is an increase in the consumption of energy across the globe. Consequently, there is a rise in the demand for HV capacitors worldwide. These capacitors are mainly utilized for ensuring uninterrupted power supply and the transmission of extra-high voltage (EHV) and ultra-high voltage (UHV) in residential and commercial spaces. Furthermore, the escalating sales of electronics, such as smartphones, smart televisions (TVs) and multimedia players, are anticipated to bolster the market growth in the coming years.
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Dielectric
6.1 Ceramic
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Plastic Film
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Tantalum
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Aluminum Electrolytic
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Mica
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Capacity
7.1 500-1000V
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 1001-7000V
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 7001-14000V
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Above 14000V
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Power Generation
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Power Transmission and Distribution
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Drivers & Inverters
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Motors
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia Pacific
9.1.1 China
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Japan
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.1.3 India
9.1.3.1 Market Trends
9.1.3.2 Market Forecast
9.1.4 South Korea
9.1.4.1 Market Trends
9.1.4.2 Market Forecast
9.1.5 Australia
9.1.5.1 Market Trends
9.1.5.2 Market Forecast
9.1.6 Indonesia
9.1.6.1 Market Trends
9.1.6.2 Market Forecast
9.1.7 Others
9.1.7.1 Market Trends
9.1.7.2 Market Forecast
9.2 North America
9.2.1 United States
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Argentina
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4.4 Columbia
9.4.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.4.2 Market Forecast
9.4.5 Chile
9.4.5.1 Market Trends
9.4.5.2 Market Forecast
9.4.6 Peru
9.4.6.1 Market Trends
9.4.6.2 Market Forecast
9.4.7 Others
9.4.7.1 Market Trends
9.4.7.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Turkey
9.5.1.1 Market Trends
9.5.1.2 Market Forecast
9.5.2 Saudi Arabia
9.5.2.1 Market Trends
9.5.2.2 Market Forecast
9.5.3 Iran
9.5.3.1 Market Trends
9.5.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5.4 United Arab Emirates
9.5.4.1 Market Trends
9.5.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5.5 Others
9.5.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.5.2 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Research and Development
11.3 Raw Materials Procurement
11.4 Manufacturing
11.5 Distribution and Export
11.6 End-Use Industries
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 ABB
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Alstom SA
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 API Capacitors Ltd.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Arteche Group
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 General Atomics
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Iris Power
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Isofarad Kft
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 KON?AR Group
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Lifasa
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL)
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 RTDS Technologies Inc.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13 Siemens (OTCMKTS: SIEGY)
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.14 TDK Corporation (OTCMKTS: TTDKY)
14.3.14.1 Company Overview
14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.14.3 Financials
