High-Strength RTD Malt Beverages Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 to 2024

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the high-strength RTD malt beverages space.

Global High-strength RTD Malt Beverages Market – By Nature

Natural

Conventional

Global High-strength RTD Malt Beverages Market – By Flavor

Grapefruit

Lime

Orange

Cherry

Cola

Strawberry

Apple

Peach

Mixed Flavour

Others

Global High-strength RTD Malt Beverages Market – By Packaging

Cans

Bottles

Global High-strength RTD Malt Beverages Market – By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Discount Stores

Independent Drink Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Global High-strength RTD Malt Beverages Market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The global high-strength RTD malt beverages report begins with estimating the market in the base year in terms of retail sales and volume consumption. To arrive at the volume consumption of high-strength RTD malt beverages, overall consumption of alcoholic beverages across the globe has been taken into consideration. Furthermore, Persistence Market Research estimated volume data on consumption of flavored malt beverages for several countries by understanding the per-capita consumption for flavored malt beverages. PMR then determined the volume consumption of high-strength RTD malt beverages across various regions including North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Various factors such as production, per capita consumption of alcoholic beverages, per capita spending on alcoholic beverages have been taken into consideration to arrive at the volume consumption of high-strength RTD malt beverages in respective countries.

Weighted average selling price for high-strength RTD malt beverages was considered to estimate the market size for top countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

Given the characteristics of the market, PMR triangulated the data based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market. To develop the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market forecast, PMR analyzed various factors to understand their respective impact on the target market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is analysis of the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market, Persistence Market Research has also presented a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of value chain in the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market. In the final section of the report on the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market, competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global high-strength RTD malt beverages manufacturers.

Objectives of the High-Strength RTD Malt Beverages Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global High-Strength RTD Malt Beverages market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the High-Strength RTD Malt Beverages market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the High-Strength RTD Malt Beverages market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global High-Strength RTD Malt Beverages market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global High-Strength RTD Malt Beverages market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global High-Strength RTD Malt Beverages market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

