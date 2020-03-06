High-resolution Melting Analysis Market – Sophisticated Demand 2025

High-resolution Melting Analysis Market: Snapshot

The global market for high-resolution melting analysis is gaining momentum on account of the advancements in molecular biology. High-resolution melting analysis involves the microscopic study of double-stranded DNA samples to successively detect polymorphisms, epigenetics, and mutations. The study involves the amplification of the region where the mutational analysis needs to be carried out and generation of multiple copies of that region in the sample tube. The applications of high-resolution melting analysis in molecular biology are expansive, which is expected to play to the advantage of the market. TMR Research throws light on several market forces that are expected to contribute to the growth of the market over the coming. Moreover, a multifaceted approach to understand the knit and grit of the market was followed during research and analysis.

One of the most important applications of point high-resolution melting (HRM) analysis is the detection of point mutation. The conventional method of SNP typing is expensive and time-consuming which shifts the focus on HRM analysis. Testing of zygotes has also emerged as an important application of HRM analysis, which is propelling demand within the global market. Apart from the above-mentioned applications, intercalating dyes used for the transition of double-standard DNAs to single-stranded ones are another key area that is projected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Genetic testing centers have been specifically very successful in North America which has given an impetus to the market. On the other hand, prominence of academic Institutes and research centers in Europe has also contributed to the growth of the regional market.

Global High-resolution Melting Analysis Market: Overview

High resolution melting analysis is a powerful and strong methodology in molecular biology for the purpose of detecting epigenetic differences, polymorphisms, and mutations in double-stranded DNA samples. It was first discovered and developed by the Idaho Technology and University of Utah. High resolution melting analysis has several advantages over genotyping technologies such as cost effectiveness, it is powerful and fast as compared to genotyping technologies, and it is comparatively simple. Based on products and services, the global high-resolution melting analysis market can be segmented into software and services, consumables and reagents, and instruments. In terms of application, it can be segmented into epigenetics, pathogen identification, species identification, mutation scanning, and SNP genotyping.

The global market for high-resolution melting analysis is likely to have a fruitful future owing to ongoing research and developments in this field sponsored by several leading companies operating in this particular field. For instance, FDA in the U.S. approves many treatments which are made for addressing a specific genomic profile or genetic makeup of the tumor of the patient.

Global High-resolution Melting Analysis Market: Drivers and Restraints

The prime factors that are boosting the growth of the market comprise the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, COPD, chronic diseases such as cancer, and other different infectious diseases. The prime benefits associated with high-resolution melting analysis are optimization of therapies, patient compliance, drug safety, cost savings on several treatments, and disease diagnosis. In return, these are also expected to propel the demand for DNA testing services. Moreover, rising awareness pertaining to the applications of high resolution melting analysis technologies for HLA typing, mutation discovery, and DNA mapping are additional aspects that are anticipated to propel the growth of the high-resolution melting analysis market during the forecast period. High resolution melting analysis is a technology employed for assessing melting curve plots of amplified gene. This particular technology is basically used for gene mutation scanning, microbial species identification, methylation profiling, and other different diagnostics based on PCR. Thus, mutation scanning and other applications are likely to gain prominence over time owing to rising prevalence of advancements in technology of molecular biology, genetic disorders, and growing awareness pertaining to SNP typing.

Global High-resolution Melting Analysis Market: Market Potential

Growing government budget provision for research and development in the field of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and applied life sciences is a crucial factor heightening the demand for numerous diagnostic techniques and tools. For instance, in 2015, the Obama led administration announced the introduction of the Precision Medicine Initiative with a huge investment of US$216 mn in the President’s budget of 2016. This initiative is further expected to have positive impact on the growth of the high resolution melting analysis market.

Global High-resolution Melting Analysis Market: Regional Overview

Region-wise, the market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to perform extremely owing to factors such as robust adoption of advanced technology in healthcare, numerous genetic testing centers, strong biotech and pharmaceutical industry, prevalence many academic universities, and high prevalence of diseases. Asia Pacific has also been identified as one of the potential regions where the market can grow steadily owing to dynamics such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as HIV, COPD, and cancer, growing cases of genetic disorders, and rising private and public expenditure on genetic testing and molecular diagnostic.

Global High-resolution Melting Analysis Market: Competitive Landscape

The top drawer companies operating in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Kapa Biosystems, Idaho Technology Corporation, and Roche Molecular Systems.