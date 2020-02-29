High-Power Diesel Gensets Market Current Status, Statistics, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2020-2025

High-Power Diesel Gensets Market Current Status, Statistics, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2020-2025February 29, 2020
The global high power diesel gensets market size is projected to reach USD 5.32 billion by 2025. The market for high power diesel gensets is primarily driven by increasing demand from ever-growing data centers as the diesel generators work as the most efficient backup power system for such establishments. Similarly, other industry sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure development, real estate, healthcare and many others which require uninterruptable heavy power supply are preferring high power diesel generators for backup power. Diesel gensets are primarily used as a backup power source in developed and major developing countries. However, for many backward countries, diesel generated power is a primary source of electricity, which is expected to further drive the market for high power diesel gensets. Secondary factors such as accelerating demand and consumption of electricity across residential, commercial and industrial sectors will drive the market for high power gensets.
Request a sample of this report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/803
Despite projected growth for the market, increasing stringent government and environmental regulations on the use of diesel gensets to restrict air pollution are affecting the further orders of new diesel gensets. For instance, in September 2018, the government banned the use of diesel gensets to control the air pollution in Noida and Gurgaon, leading metropolitan cities in India. Similarly, increasing use of gas-based gensets over diesel gensets is hindering the growth of high power diesel gensets market.
Adroit Market Research published a study titled, “Global high power diesel gensets market Size 2017 by Capacity (300-750KVA, 750-3,500 KVA and >3,500 KVA), by Application (Industrial, IT/ITES, Hospitality, Healthcare, Real Estate, Infrastructure and Others), by Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global high power diesel gensets market revenue and volume for a period ranging in between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the historical value with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global high power diesel gensets market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as value chain, the company’s competitive landscape, drivers and restraints.
Browse the complete report on High-Power Diesel Genset Market
In the capacity segment, 750 – 3500 KVA capacity segment is estimated to dominate the high power diesel gensets market. The diesel gensets generally offers numerous benefits such as high efficiency, longer life span, and cost-effectiveness over gas or petrol gensets in the same capacity range. In addition, the most common power output required from high power diesel gensets lies between 750 to 3,500 KVA capacity ranges. Diesel gensets portfolio of major vendors primarily include gensets with capacity in between 750 to 3,500 KVA.
Geographically, Asia Pacific will be leading the global high power diesel gensets market driven by increasing demand from major economies such as China, India, Japan, and Indonesia among others. Industries in the region such as IT, real estate, Infrastructure, healthcare are expanding and using high power diesel gensets specifically in back up power systems. However, there is still demand for high power diesel gensets for prime power requirement in countries with inadequate power infrastructure and distribution network.
The global high power diesel gensets market includes players such as Cummins, CAT Perkins, MTU, KOEL, Greaves Cotton, Volvo Penta, MTU, KOHLER-SDMO, Atlas Copco and Aggreko among others.
Key segments of the global high-power diesel gensets market
Capacity Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)
350 – 750 KVA
750 – 3500 KVA
> 3500 KVA
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)
Industrial
IT & ITES
Hospitality
Healthcare
Real Estate
Infrastructure
Others
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)
North America
U.S.
Mexico
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Columbia
Venezuela
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Turkey
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of Middle East & Africa
What does the report include?
- The study on the global High-Power diesel gensets market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the value chain and Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis
- The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of capacity, application and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.
- Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments
- The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence
Who should buy this report?
- This study is suitable for industry participants and stakeholders in the High-Power diesel gensets industry, who want an in-depth insight into the market
The report will benefit:
- Executives of High-Power diesel gensets manufacturing companies that are engaged in the manufacturing and distribution
- Executives from companies who are looking to buy diesel gensets for comparative analysis
- Managers within financial institutions looking to publish recent and forecasted statistics pertaining to High-Power diesel gensets.
- Venture capitalist looking into investing capital
- Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers and financial organizations looking for innovative solutions.
- Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies
Enquire for in-depth information before buying this report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/803
About Us:
Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.
Contact Info:
Ryan Johnson
Adroit Market Research
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,
Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A
Phone No: +19723628199
Email: [email protected]