High Potency APIs Market 2020: Future Trends and Upcoming Opportunities Lead by Eli Lily and Company, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Sanofi, Hospira, Inc.

The Business Research Company’s High Potency APIs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global HP (high potency) APIs market was worth $19.41 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.33% and reach $27.73 billion by 2023.

The high potency APIs (HPAPI) market consists of sales of high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients and related services. High potency APIs are extremely effective in pharmacologically active ingredients. These are highly specific in their action and offer significant efficiency even at the low daily therapeutic doses. HPAPIs are used in formulations for high potent drugs, owing to their ability to target precise disease cells including cancer cells.

The rising number of cancer cases coupled with increasing sales of cancer drugs contributed to the growth of the high potency APIs market. Rising incidence of cancer is resulting in increasing R&D about anticancer drugs which in turn is propelling the demand for high potency APIs market. According to the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research (IARC) on Cancer report published in September 2018, the cancer burden increased to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths in 2018, globally. Moreover, 70% of deaths from cancer occur in middle and low-income countries. Therefore, the growing incidence of cancer cases is projected to upsurge revenues for the high potency APIs market.

High Potency APIs Market Segmentation

High Potency APIs Market By Type:

Innovative HPAPI

Generic HPAPI

High Potency APIs Market By Synthesis Type:

Synthetic HPAPI

Biotech HPAPI

High Potency APIs Market By Therapeutic Application:

Oncology

Harmonal Disorder

Glaucoma

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2814&type=smp

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary High Potency APIs Market Characteristics High Potency APIs Market Size And Growth High Potency APIs Market Segmentation High Potency APIs Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific High Potency APIs Market China High Potency APIs Market

……

High Potency APIs Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The High Potency APIs Market High Potency APIs Market Trends And Strategies High Potency APIs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the High Potency APIs Market are

Eli Lily and Company

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Roche Diagnostics Ltd.

Sanofi

Hospira, Inc.

BASF SE

Covidien plc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Merck & Co., Inc.

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/