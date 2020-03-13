High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2025



Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market: Overview

High-k is a material having a high dielectric constant, with the threshold for comparison being the dielectric constant of silicon dioxide, which has been for decades the de-facto material for the gate dielectric layer of a device. High-k dielectrics commonly find usage in the process of semiconductor manufacturing, a strategy known to come into use to allow further reduction in size of microelectronic components.

Atomic layer deposition (ALD) and chemical vapor deposition (CVD) are thin film deposition techniques, with ALD often considered a sub-set of CVD and both techniques depending on some sort of chemical reaction between the substrate and the material to be deposited. These processes are often used for producing thin films in the semiconductor industry. Over the past few years, the usage of high-k films deposited through thin film deposition methods such ALD and CVD have significantly increased, especially in the production of memory devices and high-k metal gates in logic devices.

Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market: Key Trends

The global market for high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors is driven chiefly due to the rising demand for increasingly miniaturized and improved semiconductor devices across the globe. The lack of deposition uniformity achieved during the deposition of phase-change materials with the help of conventional techniques such as physical vapor deposition is also a key factor to have driven interest of the semiconductors community into ALD/CVD deposition techniques.

Besides, thin film deposition techniques have enabled significant developments in areas such as electronic semiconductor devices, optical coatings, magnetic recording media, and LEDs. The thriving global market for all or most of these areas of application is also one of the prime factors expected to lead to an increased demand for high-k dielectrics and ALD/CVD metal precursors in the next few years.

In terms of precursor technology, the global high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursor market witnesses the dominant share in demand for the segment of interconnects. High-k precursors also find extensive usage for manufacturing of metal gates for use in logic devices. In the next few years, the market is expected to see sizeable rise in demand across these areas owing to the rising demand for miniaturized semiconductors and small-sized electronic devices. The segment of capacitors and memory devices will see an increased set of opportunities for players in the high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursor market.

Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographic standpoint, the global high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market is led by Asia Pacific, which is presently in the lead with a sizeable margin. The region is also expected to remain the leading consumer of high-k dielectrics and ALD/CVD metal precursors over the report’s forecast period as well, chiefly owing to the promising electronics industry in countries such as Japan and China. The continuous rise in demand for miniaturized semiconductor devices in the region is also expected to drive the demand for high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors.

North America follows Asia Pacific in terms of revenue valuation as well as consumption of high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors. The region is expected to exhibit growth at a steady pace in the next few years owing to the high demand for technologically advanced electronic devices.

Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market: Competitive Analysis

One of the key challenges faced by companies operating in the intensely competitive high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market is the fact that the process of atomic layer deposition is only limited to few noble metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The usage of these rare and costly metals makes the process of thin film deposition cost-intensive and one with a potentially low profit margin. Some of the key vendors presently operating in the market are Dynamic Network Factory Inc, Dow Chemical, NANMAT, JSR Corporation, Samsung Electronics, and Adeka Corporation.

