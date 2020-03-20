High-End Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast to 2026|Lutron Electronics, OSRAM Licht, Philips Lighting Holding

”

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global High-End Lighting market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global High-End Lighting market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the High-End Lighting market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, High-End Lighting market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global High-End Lighting market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global High-End Lighting market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

High-End Lighting Market Leading Players

, Legrand, Lutron Electronics, OSRAM Licht, Philips Lighting Holding, Streetlight Vision, Financial Performance, Product Bnchmarking, …

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global High-End Lighting market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

High-End Lighting Segmentation by Product

, LED, HID, Fluorescent Lights

High-End Lighting Segmentation by Application

, Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global High-End Lighting market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global High-End Lighting market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global High-End Lighting market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global High-End Lighting market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global High-End Lighting market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global High-End Lighting market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

List of Tables

Table 1. Major Company of LED

Table 2. Major Company of HID

Table 3. Major Players of Fluorescent Lights

Table 4. Global High-End Lighting Market Size Growth Potential by Type: CAGR (2020-2026) (US$ Million))

Table 5. Global High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 6. Global High-End Lighting Sales Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 7. Global High-End Lighting Revenue (Million USD) by Type (2015-2020)

Table 8. Global High-End Lighting Revenue Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 9. Global High-End Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) (USD/Unit) by Type (2015-2020)

Table 10. Global High-End Lighting Sales by Type (2021-2026) (K Units)

Table 11. Global High-End Lighting Sales Share by Type (2021-2026)

Table 12. Global High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) by Type (2021-2026)

Table 13. Global High-End Lighting Revenue Share by Type (2021-2026)

Table 14. Global High-End Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) (USD/Unit) by Type (2021-2026)

Table 15. North America High-End Lighting Sales (USD/Unit) by Type (2015-2020)

Table 16. Europe High-End Lighting Sales (USD/Unit) by Type (2015-2020)

Table 17. Asia-Pacific High-End Lighting Sales (USD/Unit) by Type (2015-2020)

Table 18. Latin America High-End Lighting Sales (USD/Unit) by Type (2015-2020)

Table 19. Middle East and Africa High-End Lighting Sales (USD/Unit) by Type (2015-2020)

Table 20. Global High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) by Company (2015-2020)

Table 21. Global High-End Lighting Sales Share by Company (2015-2020)

Table 22. Global High-End Lighting Revenue (Million US$) by Company (2015-2020)

Table 23. Global High-End Lighting Revenue Share by Company (2015-2020)

Table 24. Global Market High-End Lighting Average Selling Price (USD/Unit) by Company (2015-2020)

Table 25. Global High-End Lighting Top Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area

Table 26. Global High-End Lighting Top Manufacturers Product Category

Table 27. Global High-End Lighting Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

Table 28. Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in High-End Lighting as of 2019

Table 29. Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into High-End Lighting Market

Table 30. Key Manufacturers High-End Lighting Product Type

Table 31. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Table 32. Global High-End Lighting Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2026) (US$ Million): 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

Table 33. Global High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) by Region (2015-2020)

Table 34. Global High-End Lighting Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table 35. Global High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) by Region (2015-2020)

Table 36. Global High-End Lighting Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table 37. Global High-End Lighting Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$ Million), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 38. Global High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) by Region (2021-2026)

Table 39. Global High-End Lighting Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

Table 40. Global High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) by Region (2021-2026)

Table 41. Global High-End Lighting Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

Table 42. Global High-End Lighting Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$ Million), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

Table 43. Global High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

Table 44. Global High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) by Application (2015-2020)

Table 45. Global High-End Lighting Sales Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 46. Global High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) by Application (2021-2026)

Table 47. Global High-End Lighting Sales Share by Application (2021-2026)

Table 48. North America High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) by Application (2015-2020)

Table 49. North America Sales High-End Lighting Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 50. Europe High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) by Application (2015-2020)

Table 51. Europe Sales High-End Lighting Market Share by Application In 2019

Table 52. Asia-Pacific High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) by Application (2015-2020)

Table 53. Asia-Pacific Sales High-End Lighting Market Share by Application In 2019

Table 54. Latin America High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) by Application (2015-2020)

Table 55. Latin America Sales High-End Lighting Market Share by Application In 2019

Table 56. Middle East and Africa High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) by Application (2015-2020)

Table 57. Middle East and Africa High-End Lighting Sales Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 58. North America High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) by Country (2015-2020)

Table 59. North America High-End Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 60. North America High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) by Country (2015-2020)

Table 61. North America High-End Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 62. North America High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) by Country (2021-2026)

Table 63. North America High-End Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

Table 64. North America High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) by Country (2021-2026)

Table 65. North America High-End Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

Table 66. Europe High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) by Country (2015-2020)

Table 67. Europe High-End Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 68. Europe High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) by Country (2015-2020)

Table 69. Europe High-End Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 70. Europe High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) by Country (2021-2026)

Table 71. Europe High-End Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

Table 72. Europe High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) by Country (2021-2026)

Table 73. Europe High-End Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

Table 74. Asia-Pacific High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) by Region (2015-2020)

Table 75. Asia-Pacific High-End Lighting Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table 76. Asia-Pacific High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) by Region (2015-2020)

Table 77. Asia-Pacific High-End Lighting Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table 78. Asia-Pacific High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) by Region (2021-2026)

Table 79. Asia-Pacific High-End Lighting Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

Table 80. Asia-Pacific High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) by Region (2021-2026)

Table 81. Asia-Pacific High-End Lighting Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

Table 82. Latin America High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) by Country (2015-2020)

Table 83. Latin America High-End Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 84. Latin America High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) by Country (2015-2020)

Table 85. Latin America High-End Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 86. Latin America High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) by Country (2021-2026)

Table 87. Latin America High-End Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

Table 88. Latin America High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) by Country (2021-2026)

Table 89. Latin America High-End Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

Table 90. Middle East and Africa High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) by Country (2015-2020)

Table 91. Middle East and Africa High-End Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 92. Middle East and Africa High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) by Country (2015-2020)

Table 93. Middle East and Africa High-End Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 94. Middle East and Africa High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) by Country (2021-2026)

Table 95. Middle East and Africa High-End Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

Table 96. Middle East and Africa High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) by Country (2021-2026)

Table 97. Middle East and Africa High-End Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

Table 98. Legrand Corporation Information

Table 99. Legrand Description and Business Overview

Table 100. Legrand High-End Lighting Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 101. Legrand High-End Lighting Product

Table 102. Legrand Recent Development

Table 103. Lutron Electronics Corporation Information

Table 104. Lutron Electronics Description and Business Overview

Table 105. Lutron Electronics High-End Lighting Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 106. Lutron Electronics High-End Lighting Product

Table 107. Lutron Electronics Recent Development

Table 108. OSRAM Licht Corporation Information

Table 109. OSRAM Licht Description and Business Overview

Table 110. OSRAM Licht High-End Lighting Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 111. OSRAM Licht High-End Lighting Product

Table 112. OSRAM Licht Recent Development

Table 113. Philips Lighting Holding Corporation Information

Table 114. Philips Lighting Holding Description and Business Overview

Table 115. Philips Lighting Holding High-End Lighting Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 116. Philips Lighting Holding High-End Lighting Product

Table 117. Philips Lighting Holding Recent Development

Table 118. Streetlight Vision Corporation Information

Table 119. Streetlight Vision Description and Business Overview

Table 120. Streetlight Vision High-End Lighting Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 121. Streetlight Vision High-End Lighting Product

Table 122. Streetlight Vision Recent Development

Table 123. Financial Performance Corporation Information

Table 124. Financial Performance Description and Business Overview

Table 125. Financial Performance High-End Lighting Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 126. Financial Performance High-End Lighting Product

Table 127. Financial Performance Recent Development

Table 128. Product Bnchmarking Corporation Information

Table 129. Product Bnchmarking Description and Business Overview

Table 130. Product Bnchmarking High-End Lighting Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 131. Product Bnchmarking High-End Lighting Product

Table 132. Product Bnchmarking Recent Development

Table 133. Key Raw Materials Lists

Table 134. Raw Materials Key Suppliers Lists

Table 135. Key Opportunities and Drivers: Impact Analysis (2021-2026)

Table 136. Key Challenges

Table 137. Market Risks

Table 138. Distributors List

Table 139. High-End Lighting Downstream Customers

Table 140. Research Programs/Design for This Report

Table 141. Key Data Information from Secondary Sources

Table 142. Key Data Information from Primary Sources List of Figures

Figure 1. High-End Lighting Product Picture

Figure 2. Global High-End Lighting Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2015-2026)

Figure 3. Global High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) Status and Outlook (2015-2026)

Figure 4. Product Picture of LED

Figure 5. Global LED Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 6. Product Picture of HID

Figure 7. Global HID Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 8. Product Picture of Fluorescent Lights

Figure 9. Global Fluorescent Lights Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 10. Global High-End Lighting Revenue and Growth Rate by Type (US$ Million)

Figure 11. Global High-End Lighting Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure 12. Global High-End Lighting Sales Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 13. Global High-End Lighting Revenue Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure 14. Global High-End Lighting Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 15. Global High-End Lighting Sales Market Share by Type (2021-2026)

Figure 16. Global High-End Lighting Sales Market Share by Type In 2019

Figure 17. Global High-End Lighting Revenue Share by Type (2021-2026)

Figure 18. Global High-End Lighting Revenue Market Share by Type In 2019

Figure 19. The 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers in the World: Market Share by High-End Lighting Sales in 2019

Figure 20. The 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers in the World: Market Share by High-End Lighting Revenue in 2019

Figure 21. High-End Lighting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3): 2015 VS 2019

Figure 22. North America High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 23. North America High-End Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) (K Units)

Figure 24. Asia-Pacific High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 25. Asia-Pacific High-End Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) (K Units)

Figure 26. Europe High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 27. Europe High-End Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) (K Units)

Figure 28. Latin America High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 29. Latin America High-End Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) (K Units)

Figure 30. Middle East and Africa High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 31. Middle East and Africa High-End Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) (K Units)

Figure 32. Commercial Examples

Figure 33. Industrial Examples

Figure 34. Residential Examples

Figure 35. Others Examples

Figure 36. U.S. High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 37. U.S. High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 38. Canada High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 39. Canada High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 40. Germany High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 41. Germany High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 42. France High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 43. France High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 44. U.K. High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 45. U.K. High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 46. Italy High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 47. Italy High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 48. Russia High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 49. Russia High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 50. China High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 51. China High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 52. Japan High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 53. Japan High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 54. South Korea High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 55. South Korea High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 56. India High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 57. India High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 58. Australia High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 59. Australia High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 60. Taiwan High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 61. Taiwan High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 62. Indonesia High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 63. Indonesia High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 64. Thailand High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 65. Thailand High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 66. Malaysia High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 67. Malaysia High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 68. Philippines High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 69. Philippines High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 70. Vietnam High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 71. Vietnam High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 72. Mexico High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 73. Mexico High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 74. Brazil High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 75. Brazil High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 76. Argentina High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 77. Argentina High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 78. Turkey High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 79. Turkey High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 80. Saudi Arabia High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 81. Saudi Arabia High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 82. U.A.E High-End Lighting Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 83. U.A.E High-End Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 84. Legrand Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 85. Lutron Electronics Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 86. OSRAM Licht Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 87. Philips Lighting Holding Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 88. Streetlight Vision Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 89. Financial Performance Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 90. Product Bnchmarking Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 91. Key Raw Materials Price

Figure 92. High-End Lighting Manufacturing Cost Structure

Figure 93. High-End Lighting Industrial Chain Analysis

Figure 94. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 95. Channels of Distribution

Figure 96. Distributors Profiles

Figure 97. Bottom-up and Top-down Approaches for This Report

Figure 98. Data Triangulation

Figure 99. Key Executives Interviewed

”