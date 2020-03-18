Hibiscus Flower Powder Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global hibiscus flower powder market size was valued at USD 106.1 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2025. Wide product application scope in industries, such as food & beverage and pharmaceutical, is expected to be among the key factors driving the market growth.

Rising awareness about the benefits of hibiscus flower powder is another key growth-driving factor for the global market. Some of the health benefits include reduced body temperature and cholesterol levels and relief from sore throat. Increasing health consciousness is estimated to augment the product demand, thereby supporting the hibiscus flower powder market growth.

In addition, the powder is a rich source of antioxidants. It has high mucilage content and anti-inflammatory and exfoliating properties. Thus, it is widely used in various cosmetic and personal care products, such as soaps, shampoos and conditioners, facial masks, lotions, and creams.

High demand for natural and organic cosmetics is likely to accelerate the growth of this market. Moreover, companies in the cosmetics sector are introducing innovative products, which is likely to contribute to the market growth. For instance, Neemli Naturals offers Hibiscus & Saffron Night Cream, a 100% natural cream that brightens the skin tone, increases elasticity, and retains moisture.

Application Insights of Hibiscus Flower Powder Market

On the basis of application, the market has been divided into pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cosmetics, and others. Food & beverage was the dominant application segment in 2018 and accounted for a market share of more than 40%. The segment dominance can be attributed to the wide scope of application for the product in various foods and beverages, such as sector puddings, cocktails, jams, jelly, and juices. Moreover, it is also majorly used as a natural food colour.

The product is also known for its medicinal properties that help in curing stomach ailments, regulating the cholesterol and blood pressure levels. This is also likely to drive its demand in the food & beverage market. The cosmetics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing demand for natural and organic cosmetic products, such as lip balm, facial mask, lotions, soap, and hair conditioners, is the key factor boosting the segment growth.

Regional Insights of Hibiscus Flower Powder Market

North America is estimated to be the dominant regional market by 2025. Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market over the years to come. The growth of these regions can be attributed to the rising demand for organic products. Moreover, high awareness about the health benefits of hibiscus flower powder will drive the regional markets.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing awareness about the product benefits and disposable income levels in developing countries, such as India and China, are projected to propel the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Market Share Insights of Hibiscus Flower Powder Market

Some of the key companies in the market are Asko Appliances; Broan, Inc.; BSH Home Appliances Corp.; Elica S.p.A.; Faber S.p.A.; Falmec S.p.A.; Miele, Inc.; Panasonic Corp.; Samsung Electronics; and Whirlpool Corp. Product innovation and R&D investments are the key strategies undertaken by industry participants to gain a higher market share. For example, Plant Makeup offers Hibiscus Blush powder, which is a 100% natural product. Amazing Grass offers Organic Vegan Collagen Support protein powder, which is a Biotin Supplement and contains hibiscus flower powder.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Hibiscus Flower Powder Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global hibiscus flower powder market report on the basis of application and region:

Application outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Others

