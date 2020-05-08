Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market: Market Research Report, 2019-2026

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hexagonal Boron Nitride market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride

The report covers forecast and analysis for the hexagonal boron nitride market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the hexagonal boron nitride market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the hexagonal boron nitride market on a global as well as regional level.

As per the report, the global demand for hexagonal boron nitride market was valued at approximately USD 709.05 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 994.86 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5.0% between 2019 and 2025.

Hexagonal boron nitride is the most stable form of boron nitride. It is widely used in many industries primarily owing to its excellent lubricating properties. It exhibits high electrical resistance even in high-temperature conditions.

Properties of hexagonal boron nitride such as high thermal stability and high electrical insulation with respect to its substitutes are expected to be some of the major driving factors for the growth of the global hexagonal boron nitride market. Growing demand form the metallurgy segment is expected to be another major factor driving the growth of the market. Hexagonal boron nitride is also widely used in cosmetics. They can be found in products such as eye-shadows, make-up foundations, blushers, lipsticks, kohl pencils, etc. Growth of the cosmetics industry across the globe has been fuelling the demand for hexagonal boron nitride. However, the high price of hexagonal boron nitride can be a restraining factor for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Hexagonal boron nitride was removed from cosmetic products in the 1940s and was restored in the 1990s after the optimization of their production techniques. Moreover, growing demand for insulation materials from the electrical and electronics industry is expected to provide growth opportunities for the key players operating in the hexagonal boron nitride market.

The global hexagonal boron nitride market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The type segment includes tubes, rods, powder, gaskets, plates and sheets, and others. The powder segment dominated the global hexagonal boron nitride market in 2018 with a market share of around 50% in terms of value. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into coatings & mold release, electrical insulation, composites, industrial lubricants, thermal spray, personal care, and others. Coatings and mold release was studied to be the largest segment in 2018. However, growing demand for insulation materials is expected to fuel the demand for hexagonal boron nitride for the electrical insulation segment.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region and is expected to witness significant gains during the forecast period. Demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan is expected to be the major factor for the growth of the Asia Pacific hexagonal boron nitride market.

Some of the key players operating in the global hexagonal boron nitride market include American Elements, Henze Boron Nitride Products AG, Kennametal Inc., UK Abrasives, Showa Denko K.K., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., ZYP Coatings Inc., 3M Company, Denka Company Limit, HoganAs AB, Mizushima Ferroalloy Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain, GrollTex Inc., Zibo Sinyo Nitride Materials Co. Ltd., and among others.

By Type

Tubes

Rods

Powder

Gaskets

Plates and Sheets

Others

By Application

Coatings & Mold Release

Electrical Insulation

Composites

Industrial Lubricants

Thermal Spray

Personal Care

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

