Heavy Duty Bags & Sacks Market Size Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2018 – 2028

Heavy Duty Bags & Sacks Market: Overview

This report provides forecast and analysis of the heavy duty bags & sacks market at the global level. It provides historical data of 2013-2017 along with the forecast from 2018 to 2028 regarding revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Tonnes). The global heavy duty bags & sacks market value is projected to clock a CAGR of 4.0%, during the forecast period. The report on heavy duty bags & sacks market includes macroeconomic indicators and market outlook on the packaging market and the industrial sector globally. Besides, it also includes drivers, restraints, and recent trends on the heavy duty bags & sacks market. The report comprises of the study of market opportunities for heavy duty bags & sacks manufacturers and includes in-depth value chain analysis.

To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the heavy duty bags & sacks market, the market study begins with an incisive executive summary on various segments, and their impact to heavy duty bags & sacks in the current market scenario. The executive summary also briefly discusses the key conclusions of the study as well as an overview of the heavy duty bags & sacks market. Furthermore, the role of plastic & paper as critical materials for heavy duty bags & sacks has also been discussed in brief. We have included detailed competitive analysis and profiles of the heavy duty bags & sacks market players with their SWOT analysis and strategic synopsis. The dashboard provides an accurate comparison of heavy duty bags & sacks manufacturers on parameters such as product offerings, total revenue, recent developments, key strategies, operating margin, and key differentiators. The heavy duty bags & sacks market study encompass market attractiveness analysis by capacity, material type, product type, end use, and region. Among material type, plastic is expected to be the most dominating material type and accounts for nearly half of the total heavy duty bags & sacks market. Regarding the end use, chemical & fertilizers and agriculture segments are the primary consumers of heavy duty bags & sacks market during the forecast period. It is attributed to the feasibility of storing and transporting of products packaged under heavy duty bags & sacks.

Heavy duty bags & sacks market numbers have been assessed based on sales, and weighted average pricing of heavy duty bags & sacks is taken by capacity. The pricing obtained through primary quotes from several regional heavy duty bags & sacks manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors are considered for the calculation of revenue. To estimate the heavy duty bags & sacks market size concerning value and volume, the revenue generated by heavy duty bags & sacks manufacturers of heavy duty bags & sacks, and their corresponding production capacity has been taken into consideration. The heavy duty bags & sacks market has been analyzed based on expected demand and the current scenario. All key end users of heavy duty bags & sacks have been considered from secondary sources and response from primary respondents. Country wise demand has been considered while estimating the heavy duty bags & sacks market for various end users. Top-down approach has been incorporated to assess the heavy duty bags & sacks market by country.

Segmentation of the Heavy Duty Bags & Sacks Market

By capacity, the heavy duty bags & sacks market has been segmented as:

Less than 20 kg

20 – 40 kg

Above 40 kg

By material type, heavy duty bags & sacks market has been segmented as:

Paper

Plastic

HDPE

LDPE

LLDPE

PP

Polystyrene

Others

Jute

By product type, heavy duty bags & sacks market has been segmented as:

Open Mouth

Pasted Valve

Gusset Bags

Rubble Sacks

Woven Sacks

Trash Sacks

By end-use, heavy duty bags & sacks market has been segmented as:

Food

Agriculture

Chemical & Fertilizers

Building & Construction

Automotive

Others

By region, heavy duty bags & sacks market is divided into:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

Rest of Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

South Korea

Australia & NZ

Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

Northern Africa

South Africa

Turkey

Israel

Rest of MEA

Japan

Heavy Duty Bags & Sacks Market: Research Methodology

It should be noted that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, XploreMR not only conducts forecasts in terms of CAGR for heavy duty bags & sacks, but also analyses the market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the heavy duty bags & sacks market and identify the right opportunities across the market.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study of heavy duty bags & sacks market. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, and the company’s annual reports and publications.

The heavy duty bags & sacks market has also been assessed on the basis of segment-wise Y-o-Y growth rates. This detailed level of information is important for identifying key trends in the heavy duty bags & sacks market. Another key feature of global heavy duty bags & sacks market is the analysis of the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. In heavy duty bags & sacks market report, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the heavy duty bags & sacks market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with the segmental split is mentioned in global heavy duty bags & sacks market report.

