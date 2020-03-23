Heat Pumps Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook 2019-2029

XploreMR published its recent report on the global heat pumps market, which comprises of the global industry analysis for 2014 – 2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. It includes a comprehensive assessment of relevant and related market dynamics. After conducting a complete analysis on the historical as well as current growth prospective of the heat pumps market, the growth predictions for the market are obtained with maximum accuracy.

Get sample copy of this Report: https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1247

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the heat pumps market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics. It also includes the market value (~US$ million) estimates of prime segments of the heat pumps market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definitions for the heat pumps market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the heat pumps market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the heat pumps market.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact the market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments and product innovations.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes key inclusions of the report. It includes the product adoption & usage analysis, opportunity analysis, and manufactures’ strategies for market expansion.

Chapter 05 – Global Heat Pumps Market: Demand (Volume In ‘000 Units) Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the heat pumps market.

Chapter 06 – Global Heat Pumps Market: Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average prices of air-water heat pumps, air-air heat pumps, ground source heat pumps, and hybrid heat pumps. The pricing benchmark for manufacturer-level pricing and distributor-level pricing is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Global Heat Pumps Market: Demand (Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the heat pumps market during 2014-2029. This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical heat pumps market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019-2020) and incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019-2029).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

his chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the heat pumps market over the forecast period. This section highlights the opportunity analysis and key market dynamics of the heat pumps market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Moreover, readers will understand key trends followed by prominent manufacturers in the heat pumps market.

Chapter 9 – Global Heat Pumps Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029, by Type

Based on product type, the heat pumps market is segmented into air-water, air-air, ground source, and hybrid heat pumps. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the heat pumps market and market attractiveness analysis based on type.

Chapter 10 – Global Heat Pumps Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029, by Power Source

This chapter provides details about the heat pumps market on the basis of power source – electric and others (gas driven). In this chapter, readers can also understand the market attractiveness analysis for these divisions.

Chapter 11 – Global Heat Pumps Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029, by End User

This chapter provides details about the heat pumps market on the basis of where they are used – residential, commercial, and industrial. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on end user.

Chapter 12 – Global Heat Pumps Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029, by Refrigerants

This chapter provides details about the heat pumps market on the basis of the refrigerants used in pumps – HFC, CO 2 , ammonia, hydrocarbon, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on refrigerants.

Chapter 13 – Global Heat Pumps Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the heat pumps market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 14 – North America Heat Pumps Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the growth of the heat pumps market in North America, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in North America.

Chapter 15 – Latin America Heat Pumps Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors such as pricing analysis and regional trends that are impacting of the growth of the heat pumps market in Latin America. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the heat pumps market in prominent LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 16 – Western Europe Heat Pumps Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the heat pumps market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – Eastern Europe Heat Pumps Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the heat pumps market based on its end users in several countries such as Poland, Russia, and the Rest of Eastern Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 18 – Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Heat Pumps Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

China, India, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan are prominent countries in the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the heat pumps market. In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the heat pumps market in the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan region during the forecast period.

Chapter 19 – Japan Heat Pumps Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the heat pumps market in Japan. This section also helps readers understand the key factors responsible for the growth of the heat pumps market in Japan.

Chapter 20 – MEA Heat Pumps Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about the heat pumps market growth in major countries in the MEA region such as South Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period.

Chapter 21 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the heat pumps market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 22 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the heat pumps market, along with detailed information about each company. This includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the key market players featured in the report are Viessmann Group, Danfoss Group Global, United Technologies Corporation, The Bosch Group, Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd, and NIBE Group, among others.

Get Discount on this Report: https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/1247

Chapter 23– Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the heat pumps market report.

Chapter 24 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain several conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the heat pumps market.