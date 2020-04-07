Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Industry Analysis, Size, Trends and Growth Forecast Till 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The hearing aid devices and equipment market consists of sales of hearing aid devices and equipment and related services. Hearing aids are devices and equipment designed and developed to improve hearing of people affected by hearing loss. Hearing aid devices and equipment are classified into hearing aid devices and hearing implants. Hearing aid devices and equipment include: Receiver-in-the-ear hearing aids, behind-the-ear hearing aids, canal hearing aids, in-the-ear (ite) hearing aids and the hearing implants include: cochlear implants and bone-anchored systems.

Growing prevalence of hearing loss is as a major driver for hearing aid devices and equipment industry growth. In the United States, more than 35 million children and adults have some degree of hearing loss. Also, around 900 million people across the globe are expected to suffer from hearing disabilities by 2050 due to rise in noise pollution level, genetic factors, ear infections and other complications. High number of people suffering from hearing loss would result in huge demand for hearing aid devices across the globe.

Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product:

1. Receiver-In-The-Ear Hearing Aids

2. Behind-The-Ear Hearing Aids

3. Canal Hearing Aids

4. In-The-Ear (ITE) Hearing Aids

5. Other Hearing Aid Devices

By Distribution Channel:

1. Audiology and ENT Clinics

2. Pharmacies

3. Online Sales

4. Others

By Technology:

1. Conventional Hearing Aid

2. Digital Hearing Aid

By Patient:

1. Adult

2. Pediatrics

By Type of Hearing Loss:

1. Conductive Hearing Loss

2. Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Use of 3D Printing is a trend that is prevalent in the hearing aid devices & equipment market. The 3D printing is a technology that produces 3D objects from 2D model which enables manufacturing of better fitting, more comfortable and customized hearing aid devices.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market

Chapter 27. Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment market are

Starkey

Sonova

Widex

Siemens

GN ReSound

