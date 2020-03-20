HEARABLE DEVICES MARKET 2020-2025: TOP GLOBAL COMPANIES ARE APPLE, SAMSUNG, SENNHEISER, SONY, GN (JABRA) AND SIVANTOS

The word hearables is coined at the beginning of 2014, referring anything that fits in or on an ear that contains a wireless link or Bluetooth, whether that’s for audio, or remote control of audio augmentation (qv). Some key factors driving this market are the growing demand for smartphones as a source of entertainment; consumer preference for wearable and portable devices; increasing demand for health monitoring applications and hearing aids; and high investment in R&D for hearables by OEMs.

Regional Scope of Global Hearable Devices Market: The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Hearable Devices.

Market Segment By Type –

• Headphone

• Headset

• Earbuds

• Hearing Aids

Market Segment By Application –

• Consumer

• Healthcare

• Others

In terms of revenue, hearing aids, although one of the smaller volume segments, will dominate in terms of overall revenue, largely due to their historic sales and distribution channel which will maintain their high product price. The challenge will come from earbuds, which, if they gain customer acceptance will attract new users, not least from the 1.1 billion potential people identified by the WHO report as being susceptible to hearing loss.

Among all the major applications of the hearable devices market, the market for healthcare application accounted the largest share in 2017. The evolution of technology allows people to measure heart rates and other parameters such as body temperature, blood pressure, pulse oximetry, electrocardiogram (ECG), electroencephalogram signals, and others using various smart hearable devices available in the market. Companies in this market also started offering new capabilities in hearables to the elderly and other patients.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

