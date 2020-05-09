Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industry (Market) Growth Analysis By Top Key Players | SAP, Oracle Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Geisinger Health System, AmerisourceBergen, Intermountain Healthcare, Advocate Health Care

Healthcare supply chain management deals with the informational and physical resources needed for delivering services to the end-customer. In simpler terms, the healthcare supply chain management consists of all activities associated with manufacturing, procuring, storing, and transportation of the different product types such as surgical supplies, medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

This report studies the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

There are several factors influencing the growth of healthcare supply chain management market. Companies determined to curb the rising healthcare costs have played a vital role in driving the market growth. Besides this, the demand for quality inventory management system has helped the market to grow considerably. Other factors such as better patient care as well as compliance with government regulations have also boosted the market growth. However, the factors such as high cost associated with the sophisticated software and time taken to implement the software have restricted the market growth to a greater extent. These restraints often result in unjustifiable payback period for SMEs.

The Americas accounted for approximately 55% of the market share in 2015. The growth of the healthcare SCM market in the region can be attributed to the healthcare reforms implemented by different countries such as the Affordable Care Act in the US, which is also known as ObamaCare. The need to enhance supply-chain systems in the Americas is primarily driven by risk management and compliance issues.

The global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2024. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Healthcare Supply Chain Management. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

