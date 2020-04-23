Healthcare IT Market In-depth Analysis by Regional Outlook, Latest Trend, Share Analysis, Growth Application and Forecast to 2027

Healthcare IT market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 15.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 375,534.60 million by 2027. Increasing digitization in the healthcare industry and demand for value based care is a driving factor for the market growth.

Healthcare IT market report is the best source that gives CAGR values with variations during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market. With the comprehensive analysis of the market, it puts forth overview of the market regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. The data and information collected to generate this top-notch market report has been derived from the trusted sources such as company websites, white papers, journals, and mergers etc. This Healthcare IT report is a professional and in-depth analysis on the current state of the market.

The major players covered in the report are Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Carestream Health, Siemens Healthineers AG, Agfa-Gevaert Group, athenahealth, Inc., eClinicalWorks, GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC), GREENWAY HEALTH, LLC., Infor, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NXGN Management, LLC, Oracle, Siilo, BigHealth, Vida Health, SWORD Health, NOVIGENIX SA, Lantum, BD ROWA, Bioaxis.com, Ada Health GmbH, Doctolib, Ieso Digital Health among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

This healthcare IT market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Solutions & Services

(Solutions, HCIT Outsourcing Services and Others),

Component Type

(Software and Hardware),

Delivery Mode

(On-Premise and Cloud-Based),

End-Users

(Providers and Payers),

Country

(U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

